40 hospitals statewide to stop non-essential, ​non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks

The New York State Department of Health announced Saturday that 40 hospitals across New York State will need to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks due to limited staffed patient bed capacity.

The following hospitals are on the list

Cattaraugus County



Olean General Hospital, Olean

Chautauqua County



Brooks-TLC Hospital, Dunkirk

Erie County



Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville

Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo

Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo

Genesee County



United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia

Niagara County



Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center, Lewiston

Orleans County



Medina Memorial hospital, Medina

Wyoming County



Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw

“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed."