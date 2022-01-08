ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

40 hospitals statewide to stop non-essential, ​non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
The New York State Department of Health announced Saturday that 40 hospitals across New York State will need to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures for at least two weeks due to limited staffed patient bed capacity.

The following hospitals are on the list
Cattaraugus County

  • Olean General Hospital, Olean

Chautauqua County

  • Brooks-TLC Hospital, Dunkirk

Erie County

  • Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville
  • Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo
  • Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Buffalo
  • Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo

Genesee County

  • United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia

Niagara County

  • Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center, Lewiston

Orleans County

  • Medina Memorial hospital, Medina

Wyoming County

  • Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw

“We will use every available tool to help ensure that hospitals can manage the COVID-19 winter surge," said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "I want to remind New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and boosted remain the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot return to the early months of the pandemic when hospitals were overwhelmed."

Erie County: Free rapid tests coming "soon"

On Wednesday the Erie County Health Department told 7News free rapid at-home tests will be distributed to county residents "soon," but had no other information on when and where. Tuesday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the approaching snow could impact test shipments from the state.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
