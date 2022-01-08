ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Is Suns’ Deandre Ayton playing vs Heat

By Mike Cruz
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
The Phoenix Suns will host the Miami Heat on Saturday night at the Footprint Arena. Suns big man Deandre Ayton has been on the shelf over Phoenix’s past six games after he entered the league’s health and safety protocols. The 23-year old had already reportedly cleared protocols a couple of days...

Fox News

Heat ride hot shooting to win over the Suns

Tyler Herro had his best scoring game of the season. Duncan Robinson did, too. It all added up to a blowout win for the Miami Heat, who tied a franchise record with 22 3-pointers in a 123-100 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Herro poured in 33...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Heat sizzle from long range, wallop Suns

Tyler Herro scored a game-high and season-high 33 points, and Duncan Robinson added 27 points as the Miami Heat knocked off the host Phoenix Suns 123-100 on Saturday night. Herro's 33 were two short of Miami's franchise record for high-scoring game by a reserve. Herro made 12-of-20 shots, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers in 34 minutes. Robinson made 8-of-16 from behind the arc, also off the bench, and his 27 points were a season high.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Heat: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The point spread is against the Miami Heat, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Phoenix Suns 98-80 three quarters in. Miami has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Tyler Herro...
NBA
arizonasports.com

Phoenix Suns to have Ayton, Crowder, McGee all active vs. Heat

The Phoenix Suns are set to have Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee all active against the Miami Heat on Saturday, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. The trio of players had spent time under the league’s health and safety protocols during the league’s COVID-19 outbreak in December.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heat vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (25-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022. Miami Heat 123, Phoenix Suns 100 (Final) The Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee show looks incredible. Got chills watching the trailer. So many new shows I want to watch. But can’t. I’m on book deadline for the next month!📚>📺 – 1:54 AM.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat can fiddle as NBA trade deadline looms

A year ago, the urgency was tangible for the Miami Heat a month out from the NBA trading deadline. The search was ongoing for an answer at power forward, in the wake of the previous offseason’s loss of Jae Crowder. There also was precious little rim deterrence in the power rotation beyond Bam Adebayo. And, as had long been an issue, depth at point guard was in question. Within weeks, Trevor ...
NBA
lineups.com

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns 1/8/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/8/22) The Phoenix Suns (30-8) host the Miami Heat (24-15) Saturday night in a matchup between Western and Eastern conference contenders. The Heat currently have home court advantage in the first round and need to place as high as they can in the standings. They are 12-4 at home this season compared to 12-11 on the road. The fanbase is one of the best at hyping their players because fans eagerly await a return to the days of their LeBron James Big 3 dominance and consistent finals appearances. The Heat made the finals as an underdog two seasons ago, but they have added key pieces to reinforce their roster and become a favorite. Although health has been an issue, the Heat continue to be resilient and win games at a good rate. They are coming off an important win against the Portland Trail Blazers that stopped their two game losing streak in its tracks. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Gabe Vincent (COVID), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), and KZ Okpala (wrist) are all game time decisions. Bam Adebayo (thumb) is expected to be out for at least another week, while Victor Oladipo (quad) could make his season debut soon. Once the Heat are healthy, they will feature one of the best two-way lineups in the NBA.
NBA
James Harden’s 3-word response when asked about Kyrie Irving

Fresh off a win in Kyrie Irving’s return, a 129-121 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and company were back in Brooklyn to host the reigning champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday was out, in health and safety protocols. For the Nets, of course, Kyrie Irving...
NBA
Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
74K+
Post
89M+
Views
