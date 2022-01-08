Is Suns’ Deandre Ayton playing vs Heat

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/8/22) The Phoenix Suns (30-8) host the Miami Heat (24-15) Saturday night in a matchup between Western and Eastern conference contenders. The Heat currently have home court advantage in the first round and need to place as high as they can in the standings. They are 12-4 at home this season compared to 12-11 on the road. The fanbase is one of the best at hyping their players because fans eagerly await a return to the days of their LeBron James Big 3 dominance and consistent finals appearances. The Heat made the finals as an underdog two seasons ago, but they have added key pieces to reinforce their roster and become a favorite. Although health has been an issue, the Heat continue to be resilient and win games at a good rate. They are coming off an important win against the Portland Trail Blazers that stopped their two game losing streak in its tracks. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Gabe Vincent (COVID), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), and KZ Okpala (wrist) are all game time decisions. Bam Adebayo (thumb) is expected to be out for at least another week, while Victor Oladipo (quad) could make his season debut soon. Once the Heat are healthy, they will feature one of the best two-way lineups in the NBA.

