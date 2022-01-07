Career Mentoring Network

There is a famous quote by Sir Isaac Newton that states, “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Even in 1675, Newton understood that we must build upon the wisdom and knowledge of those who came before us to succeed and grow.
Sometimes the best guidance through college doesn’t come from a family member or professor, but rather from a peer who has had similar experiences to you. But how do you meet people who share your major and interests? Enter the Women’s Resource Center Mentorship Program (WRCMP). “I really...
New York, NY (January 7, 2022)—The AES will offer a pro-audio career course for its members this month with “Nobody Likes Networking: A Practical Human Connection Class for Audio Professionals.” The three-part course, beginning on Thursday, January 27, 2022 and led by Mike Dias, will take a pro audio-centric look at how to advance your career through industry networking.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District announced that the schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, for a noninstructional emergency day, and the rest of the week would run on a half-day schedule, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Full-day...
Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — January is National Mentoring Month. As much as we want to succeed all by ourselves, sometimes, we need a little help from someone who’s already been through it. We’ll all hear about mentors, but let’s dig a little deeper. Mentors aren’t only for...
Students at Brooklyn Technical, pictured above, and schools across New York City are planning to walk out of classes on Tuesday to call for a remote learning option as COVID cases reach record levels. | David Handschuh for Chalkbeat.
There is no other industry that offers the rewards, the satisfaction, the challenges presented when providing and maintaining apartment homes for families. Amazing how a networking event creates gratitude. A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to attend a networking event with several of the colleagues that have influenced my career. It encouraged me to take stock of the opportunity to meet, work with and the experiences this industry has provided.
January is National Mentoring Month, and RUSC Kinship Mentoring Director Erin Koehntop told the KMRS Community Connection that mentoring has positive impacts for both the mentor and the mentee. She cited some survey results found in the recently released RUSC Annual Report, which is available on their website at rusckinship.org.
Celebrating volunteers serving as mentors to foster youth. Promises2Kids has been creating a brighter future for foster children in San Diego for 40 years. Thanks to the community’s support, over 200,000 abused and neglected children have been supported through Promises2Kids. January is National Mentoring Month – a time to celebrate volunteers serving as mentors to foster youth. For foster youth, having connections is critical to their success and mentors are often their primary connection.
BROOKINGS – Brookings County Youth Mentoring Program recently received a donation from Larson Manufacturing Company. The financial contribution of $8,000 was made by Larson employees. “BCYMP is thankful for the generosity of Larson Manufacturing Company. Our mentors help mentees discover who they are and encourage the young person to...
Happy New Year to everyone! As we move into 2022, we hope you were able to spend some time relaxing with family and friends over the holiday season. As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us. With cases in Northampton County and surrounding counties at their highest levels ever, it seems prudent to provide for increased workplace flexibility. Where practical, we encourage managers to allow remote work through the coming week. We want to protect and prepare ourselves for the return of the majority of students in a few weeks.
Thurmond said the aim of the mentoring program was to help thousands of public school students with basic tutoring, career coaching, and guidance about life in general from adult mentors. Basically, it calls for adult mentors to pair with low-income students, students of color or any student who needs extra...
After a successful run of Mentor Me in 2019, Matrix and Matrix Global Business Ambassador Tabatha Coffey returned in 2021 to reward five stylists with a year-long journey of education, growth, and mentorship alongside Coffey. Mentor Me, which debuted as the brainchild of Coffey and the Matrix Education team, was...
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mentors Project needs volunteers. The Mentors Project is a program that assigns a student to an adult mentor who helps them get through grades 6-12. Bibb County School District officials are asking mentors to come forward to help students reach their goals for education.
Successful mentoring does not happen by chance. The reality is that it requires significant, consistent work and a strong desire to see students succeed. Mentoring is a fundamental part of learning. For professional graduate students, it is critical as they need in-depth knowledge, a set of skills, and techniques for networking, collaborating, and gaining a perspective on how their profession operates in the real world.
