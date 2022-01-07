Career Mentoring Network

Happy New Year to everyone! As we move into 2022, we hope you were able to spend some time relaxing with family and friends over the holiday season. As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us. With cases in Northampton County and surrounding counties at their highest levels ever, it seems prudent to provide for increased workplace flexibility. Where practical, we encourage managers to allow remote work through the coming week. We want to protect and prepare ourselves for the return of the majority of students in a few weeks.

