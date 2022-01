The Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models are the most capable high-performance luxury sedans that the luxury marque has ever marketed. However, their identity has gotten a bit murky during the transition to the twp-tiered V-Series approach. Wherein “XYZ-V” was used to designate the range-topping performance, it is now positioned mid-pack, while “XYZ-V Blackwing” denotes the real and range-topping beast. Throwing a wrench into the mix is that the Blackwing cars are not badged any differently than the “regular” V-Series models. With that in mind, we figured an overview on how to quickly distinguish a top-of-the-line V-Series Blackwing model from their less potent CT4-V and CT5-V counterparts was very much in order.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO