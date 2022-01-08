ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epiphany is the official end to the Christmas season

"So I see you still have your Christmas decorations up, " I said teasingly to my neighbor as Rob and I enjoyed the warmth of a short afternoon stroll on New Year's Day.

"Oh, we never take anything down--especially the tree--until Epiphany," she replied.

Thinking about my Christmas tree lying ever so neatly by the side of the street, I realized I might have done a holiday faux pas in the eyes of my friend. I said nothing more, because the one thing I did learn from a trip to the Holy Lands is how differently the religions of our world worship and celebrate sites and events. When I returned home, I decided to do some research.

According to Google, Epiphany is traditionally the official end of the Christmas season. Occurring 12 days after December 25, it is often referred to as "Three Kings Day" or "Little Christmas." It is believed to be the day the Magi arrived in Bethlehem and delivered gifts to the new earthly King. Over the years, evergreens, which symbolically brought the hope of spring and colorful beauty of the world inside the home during a dismal winter season, became a part of the Christmas story. The ancients felt these trees, which were first decorated with cookies and other sweets should remain inside until the day after Epiphany.

Well, my bad! Not only had I learned the error of my ways, but, for the first time, I actually "got" the "Twelve Days of Christmas" song. Furthermore, Google taught me that Epiphany--which, by the way, is sunset on January 5 for the Jewish faith and January 6th for Christians--- also signifies the start of Mardi Gras season. It is why a King cake with a baby inside is often enjoyed at this time.

Lucky for me, an old dog can learn new tricks, and, as I researched further, I realized Epiphany is all about the beautiful story of a bright light shining in the darkness and the Magi who followed it. Said to be astrologers from the East, probably from an area around Iran today, the Magi were considered to be the learned men of their day. Just like most of my clients at Monroe Travel Service, they were inquisitive, adventurous and highly respected for their knowledge of the world. Thus, when a strange and brilliantly unknown star suddenly appeared in the sky, they wanted to know more, so they followed it.

When that star led them to a manger in Bethlehem, the Magi knew something special had happened: the Higher Power had become mortal. The Baby would become an example for the world to follow, which is why, to honor Him, the Wise Men gave their most precious gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Epiphany celebrates this event, but, as a travel agent, I particularly like how the story does not end there.

Dreams were big deals back then. They were believed to be signs from a Higher Power, and, so it was that in a dream, the Wise Men were warned to "leave for their country by another road." This would ensure their safety by avoiding King Herod of all they had seen and heard. In short, they did not hang around and bask in the wonder of the Baby's birth or stay where it was comfortable and safe. Instead, by Divine guidance, they were told to just change their path .

Maybe with this new year, we should be a little more like the Magi. Without a doubt, the last couple of years have been tough. Now, Omicron is causing a gnawing feeling in my gut. I feel a tinge of anger just thinking we might be facing much of the same in 2022. How very quickly the warmth of our January 1st neighborhood walk morphed into a bitter cold and icy rain on January 2nd, making it tempting to stay with the familiar--the comfortable sameness of a warm and secure place, but that is not the lesson I gleaned from the Epiphany.

God did what was hard; He gave the world hope for a better tomorrow. That Baby in the manger would show how it might not be easy, but it is still possible to live in a crazy world. Epiphany is the story of Three Wise Men who experienced that miracle, but were, then, forced to travel a different road home. It seems our world has always been a wondrous but dangerous place.

So, maybe as we begin a new year, we should embrace the spirit and hope of the Epiphany again. We have been given a blank book with 365 pages. No doubt, there will be challenges, problems, and special moments to fill those pages and perhaps some things we want to erase. We must not forget that following our passion is not entirely risk free. If the Magi had not been open to an adventure, just imagine what they would have missed!

Our world is such an amazing place; it is a gift meant to be enjoyed. In 2022, I wish you many happy, healthy, and safe journeys, and, of course, I hope you will call me when you are ready to make those memories.

Dianne Newcomer is a travel agent at Monroe Travel Service. For your next vacation, please call 318 323 3465 or email Info@MONROETRAVEL.com. We would love to send you away!

IN THIS ARTICLE
