Holland, MI

Schools report new COVID cases in first week back

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
Although the first week back from winter break was limited to two days in the classroom for most local districts amid a winter storm, several reported a handful of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week.

Holland Public Schools reported 48 new cases in the district this week — 36 students and 12 staff members. Nineteen of the student cases were at Holland High.

For the school year, there have been 265 student and 68 staff cases of COVID-19 at HPS.

West Ottawa Public Schools posted an update Monday showing 29 active student cases in the district. The district has reported 509 total student cases for the school year, including 150 at the high school campus.

There were eight active staff cases in the district as of Monday.

Zeeland Public Schools updated its dashboard Tuesday, showing 49 active cases. There were eight cases each at Roosevelt and Woodbridge elementaries. In total, there have been 536 COVID-19 cases in ZPS buildings this school year.

There were seven active cases in Hamilton Community Schools Friday, four students and three staff members. No building in the district had more than two cases, according to the dashboard update.

Hamilton has had 194 student and 35 staff member cases of COVID-19 this school year.

Holland Christian’s latest dashboard update, posted Tuesday, shows 42 current student cases and 10 current staff cases. There have been 137 total cases in Holland Christian buildings this year, including 99 students.

An update from Saugatuck Public Schools posted Wednesday reported four new cases in the district. Three were at Saugatuck High School with the fourth at Douglas Elementary.

There have now been 39 cases in SPS this year.

Black River Public Schools posted a dashboard update Thursday reporting three cases in the past 24 hours and 15 total for the month of January. There have now been 102 cases at BRPS this year.

Fennville Public Schools reported one new case Wednesday, a student at the middle school. For the school year, FPS has had 81 cases.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

#Covid#Community Schools#Holland Public Schools#Holland High#Zeeland Public Schools#Zps#Saugatuck Public Schools#Saugatuck High School#Sps#Brps#Fennville Public Schools
