ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Geneva man indicted for serious Yates County horse & buggy accident

By George Stockburger
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbYm2_0dgOXdIC00

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Geneva man has been indicted in Yates County in connection to a serious July 2021 horse & buggy accident on State Route 14A in Penn Yan that injured two people.

William Valentin was arraigned after a grand jury indicted him for two counts of felony assault in the second degree, one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, and multiple traffic violations.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says Valentin was “operating at a high rate of speed” when it struck the rear of the buggy carrying two elderly passengers.

The buggy passengers, Ella Horning, 79, and Dr. Ivan Horning, 80, were ejected from the buggy and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Horning’s horse suffered injuries but survived.

Cuban citizen arrested in Owego on 28 felony fraud charges, released on bail reform

“We thank the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this serious vehicle crash,” said Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike. “Over 85% of rear end collisions with Slow Moving Vehicles (SMVs) are due to driver inattention, following too closely or reckless speed not reasonable and prudent for conditions. This was a powerful crash, causing the ejection and serious injury to Ivan Horning age 80, and to Ella Horning age 79, his wife who live in the town of Benton, NY and destroying their buggy and injuring their horse.”

The follow-up investigation was conducted by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies, CID Investigators, Sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit, and the Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella’s Office, who presented the case to the Grand Jury.

Valentin was placed on recognizance to the pre-trial release program supervised by the Probation Department following his arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Ithaca man arrested after multiple forcible groping incidents

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man was arrested after police received multiple forcible groping reports. On Jan. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m. multiple female victims in two downtown Ithaca businesses reported being forcibly groped by a man. Information was provided by the witnesses and the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Abraham Phelan. Phelan was […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Accidents
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
Accidents
Yates County, NY
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Cid#Buggy#Fraud#Traffic Accident#Wetm#State Route 14a#Strong Memorial Hospital#Cuban#The District Attorney#Ella#Cid Investigators#The Probation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WWLP

Bronx apartment fire: At least 19 dead, including 9 kids

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx high-rise apartment building left at least 19 people dead, including nine children, officials said on Sunday. Firefighters were called to the building on East 181st Street in Fordham Heights just before 11 a.m. for a fire on the third floor of the 19-story high-rise. Some […]
BRONX, NY
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy