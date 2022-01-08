ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Public, city partnering for MLK Day celebration

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZqET_0dgOXbWk00

HOLLAND — A partnership between Holland Public Schools and the city of Holland will bring the community together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. later this month.

The city and school district are collaborating for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration event at the Holland Civic Center Place at noon Monday, Jan. 17. In person attendance will be limited and by invitation only due to COVID-19, but the event will be streamed on the city of Holland Facebook page and HPS website.

Taran McZee, director of equity and inclusion at HPS, said planning a collaborative celebration for the holiday has been a goal of his since he was hired last year.

“During the interview process, I did mention that I wanted to not only come to Holland Public Schools, but come to the city of Holland and strengthen the relationship between the city and the district,” he said. “Not to say anything was wrong, but just strengthen what was there.

"MLK Day has always been a very prominent program for myself. I thought it would be an awesome idea for HPS and the city to collaborate and bring something to the city of Holland; from what I hear, the city has never celebrated MLK Day like this.”

The collaboration goes beyond HPS and the city, with McZee saying the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, Gentex, Escape Ministries and Lindsay Cherry of I Am Academy have been involved as well.

The event will be a luncheon featuring several speakers, including some HPS students. Joe Jones, former CEO of the Urban League of Grand Rapids, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Holland Public is holding a speech contest in the district, with winners at the elementary, middle and high school levels getting to give their speech during the event. Younger elementary students are creating Martin Luther King Jr. inspired art, which will be on display at the Civic Center during the event.

McZee said an award will be presented during the event as well.

“We’ll be giving away an MLK Community Service Award to a community member who has exemplified what MLK stood for, volunteering and conducting community service for the city of Holland,” McZee said.

This year’s event will be the first annual, with plans to continue the celebration each year moving forward. McZee said holding a community-wide event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day is meaningful for him and the community.

“It means a lot. It really helps me to understand that the city of Holland and HPS are serious about DEI work,” he said. “It’s truly an opportunity to celebrate a man who really transformed this country, this nation and did it out of kindness and love.”

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Holland, MI
Government
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

531
Followers
612
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy