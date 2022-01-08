Holland Public, city partnering for MLK Day celebration

HOLLAND — A partnership between Holland Public Schools and the city of Holland will bring the community together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. later this month.

The city and school district are collaborating for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration event at the Holland Civic Center Place at noon Monday, Jan. 17. In person attendance will be limited and by invitation only due to COVID-19, but the event will be streamed on the city of Holland Facebook page and HPS website.

Taran McZee, director of equity and inclusion at HPS, said planning a collaborative celebration for the holiday has been a goal of his since he was hired last year.

“During the interview process, I did mention that I wanted to not only come to Holland Public Schools, but come to the city of Holland and strengthen the relationship between the city and the district,” he said. “Not to say anything was wrong, but just strengthen what was there.

"MLK Day has always been a very prominent program for myself. I thought it would be an awesome idea for HPS and the city to collaborate and bring something to the city of Holland; from what I hear, the city has never celebrated MLK Day like this.”

The collaboration goes beyond HPS and the city, with McZee saying the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, Gentex, Escape Ministries and Lindsay Cherry of I Am Academy have been involved as well.

The event will be a luncheon featuring several speakers, including some HPS students. Joe Jones, former CEO of the Urban League of Grand Rapids, will be the keynote speaker for the event.

Holland Public is holding a speech contest in the district, with winners at the elementary, middle and high school levels getting to give their speech during the event. Younger elementary students are creating Martin Luther King Jr. inspired art, which will be on display at the Civic Center during the event.

McZee said an award will be presented during the event as well.

“We’ll be giving away an MLK Community Service Award to a community member who has exemplified what MLK stood for, volunteering and conducting community service for the city of Holland,” McZee said.

This year’s event will be the first annual, with plans to continue the celebration each year moving forward. McZee said holding a community-wide event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day is meaningful for him and the community.

“It means a lot. It really helps me to understand that the city of Holland and HPS are serious about DEI work,” he said. “It’s truly an opportunity to celebrate a man who really transformed this country, this nation and did it out of kindness and love.”

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.