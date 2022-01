MARYLAND – As legislators prepare to return to the general assembly, environmental activists are hoping lawmakers will keep their priorities in mind. Many of the bills discussed this weekend have been in the works for over a year. Legislators discussed plastic packaging, stormwater programs, and even an electric school bus pilot program, all of which are aimed at improving community health. Now lawmakers say they’re eager to bring their environmental concerns to Annapolis.

