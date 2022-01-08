ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Venezuelans are cooking over wood fires because of a shortage of propane

By John Otis
WAMU
 2 days ago

In a great irony, Venezuelans are cooking their...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Terrifying Video Shows Boaters Scramble as Rockface Collapses at Brazilian Tourist Spot

At least 15 people were injured Saturday when a cliff fractured in Sul Minas, Brazil, sending rocks crashing onto three speedboats below. The horrifying moment in the Capitólio Canyons was captured on video as boats attempt to speed away but were engulfed beneath the falling debris and surging water. According to local outlet O Tempo, the fire department reported the injuries and said rescuers had yet to confirm any fatalities. The destination is a popular tourist attraction, as the Rio Grande river snakes through the canyons, offering boaters scenic views of the towering cliffs.
ACCIDENTS
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Propane#Cooking#Natural Gas
The Next Web

Got wood? Tech is ensuring we never suffer another lumber shortage

The pandemic has been marked by brief periods of shortage worldwide (remember the great toilet paper rush of 2020?). We’ve temporarily run out of everything from gym equipment to condoms and even aluminum cans, and now a lumber shortage has hit close to home, raising concern among DIY enthusiasts and potential house owners around the world.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy