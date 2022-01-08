ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

829 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Saturday; 9 deaths

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
 2 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 829 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,105.

The county’s total cases are now at 58,408 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 32,864 cases and 607 deaths; Monroe County has 29,517 cases and 428 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 33,650 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,240,549.

Weekly update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Jan. 3.

There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones:

• Get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and hospitalization,

• Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection,

• Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of your vaccination status,

• Get tested if you are exposed or develop symptoms and then follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Comments / 2

Crocamo: County open to exploring use of shuttered state prison. State Rep. Aaron Kaufer is urging Luzerne County to consider taking possession of the closed State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township for a new county prison. It's possible the...
Times Leader

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 noncitizens and so-called “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box — and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year — after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council a month ago to automatically become law on Sunday.
POLITICS
