Public Safety

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbery

By Sarah McCammon
WAMU
 2 days ago

The three men convicted of killing...

wamu.org

The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried

A Missouri man who admitted to burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts will be sentenced Friday for killing her.Jurors in November convicted 26-year-old Joseph Elledge of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he met after she moved from China to study engineering at the University of Missouri The jury recommended that Elledge be sentenced to 28 years in prison, and the judge’s sentence can’t exceed that recommendation. A second-degree murder conviction requires Elledge to serve at least 85% of his sentence before he would be eligible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

On Friday, a judge sentenced three white men to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against his killers:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Woman who killed her pregnant roommate sentenced

A Texas woman who is accused of killing her pregnant roommate has been sentenced to serve 50 years behind bars. Casey Kennedy was sentenced Friday for the 2019 death of her roommate Kelly Holder. According to the report, Holder was found unresponsive at the home on August 2nd. An autopsy...
PUBLIC SAFETY

