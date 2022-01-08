Some white congregations are paying to use hymns written by enslaved African people

When President Biden addressed the nation on Thursday morning, he asked Americans a seemingly rhetorical question: “Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?” “Of course we are not!” true patriots are meant to answer in their heart of hearts, feeling all the feels for a country that withstood the insurrection of January 6, 2021, only to presumably bounce back better. But the premise behind the question was flawed. To put a fine point on it: Americans have always accepted political violence as a norm. From the mass killing of Native Americans to the subjugation of...

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO