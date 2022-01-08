ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bulldogs begin first full day in Indianapolis talking about Monday’s matchup

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to the College College Football Playoff championship game continues as both Alabama and Georgia are safely nestled in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The events leading up to the game kicked off Saturday morning with media day where coaches and players had the chance to talk about their excitement in preparing for Monday’s game.

Due to the health and safety protocols put in place ahead of the game, players and coaches were only available via a Zoom call Saturday.

Klein got to ask senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who is one of 18 seniors on the roster about leaving a legacy for future Bulldogs.

“It’s definitely something special to us,” Salyer said. “It’s crazy you know. As you always say, you’ve got one foot out the door and then you try to think back to all the different memories that you have. The first time meeting a certain guy, the first time being on campus. It’s been a fun ride, but the ride ain’t over yet. We still got one big mission left and we’re all excited for it and to be here.”

Salyer and the other seniors have won 44 games as a class, tied with the last two senior classes. But they will get the chance to finish their careers with a national title.

The Bulldogs held a full practice Saturday afternoon and will hold a walk-through Sunday ahead of Monday night’s game.

