ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Going Straight to Disney Plus

By Matt Singer
Power 95.9
Power 95.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t that long ago that Pixar was one of the crown jewels of the Disney empire. For 20 years, it was the most respected and most beloved brand in animation, turning out one modern classic after another that appealed to both kids and parents. But since the...

power959.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Disney Character#Going Straight#Turning Red#Omicron#Lightyear#Toy Story
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Stays No. 1, ‘355’ Opens to Paltry $4.8M

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 missed the mark in its domestic office debut, opening to $4.8 million domestically from 3,145 theaters. The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directed the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Poor reviews certainly didn’t help (the current Rotten Tomatoes score is 27 percent). Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore. The 355 is from Universal and FilmNation and is...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Disney+ Just Erased Part of a Classic Christmas Movie, and Fans are Furious

The Muppet Christmas Carol remains the definitive film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, as it manages to stay true to the source material while infusing some classic Muppet absurdity and heart to make it a bonafide Christmas classic. And as millions sat down to watch the movie this Christmas season, some noticed that Disney+ had made a few subtle changes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Power 95.9

Disney+ Debuts New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette ‘Being Boba Fett’

The wait for Lucasfilm's highly anticipated original series The Book of Boba Fett is finally over, and to celebrate, Disney+ has shared a brand new featurette clip — titled "Being Boba Fett" — that takes a closer look at the titular character. Directors Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez share their thoughts on what actor Temuera Morrison brings to the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, and we even get to hear from Morrison himself.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Power 95.9

Every ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Plot Hole (And How to Explain Them)

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you don’t want to know those spoilers, you should not keep reading. That’s just common sense. By now, record-breaking numbers of you have seen the new Spider-Man. And for the most part, people are really loving the movie. But people are also starting to dig into the plot of the movie and trying to see if the machinations used to bring together multiple Spider-Man universes full make sense. Does Doctor Strange’s spell operate the way he says it should?
MOVIES
Power 95.9

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Has Third Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

Expectations were high for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the much-anticipated third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, and the latest — and one of the biggest — movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the film exceeded all of those expectations, grossing an incredible $253 million from movie theaters around the country. That’s the third biggest domestic opening weekend in the history of cinema, behind only Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million and Avengers: Infinity War’s $257.6 million. Yes, Spider-Man: No Way Home made more in its opening weekend than Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which grossed $247.9 million in its opening weekend back in 2015).
MOVIES
Power 95.9

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2,’ ‘Turning Red’ Hit Home Viewing Early Amid Fragile Family Box Office

While Illumination’s Sing 2 did solid business at the year-end holiday box office — including becoming the first animated film of the pandemic era to cross $100 million domestically — families still haven’t returned to the multiplex in full force. And what momentum there has been is now endangered by the highly infectious omicron variant. The struggling family marketplace prompted Universal to make Sing 2 available on premium video on-demand on Jan. 7, just 17 days after it opened on the big screen. And there was a twist: the studio upped its 48-hour rental PVOD price from $19.99 to $24.99. Consumers...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

Everyone who grew up in the 90s and 2000s has their favorite Disney Channel movie. Admit it, everyone has sung along to a Camp Rock song, or have fond memories of Stuck in the Suburbs. Before the rise of Disney+, the Disney Channel was the place to go for original Disney content, including their original movies.
MOVIES
IndieWire

In 2021, Specialized Box Office Met Its Match with the VOD Multiverse

At the 2020 Oscars, Neon’s “Parasite” grossed $55 million, won four awards, and became the first-ever Best Picture win for a non-English language film. Three weeks later, theaters shut down. “Parasite” looked like the green shoot in the transition of a specialized ecosystem. By breaking out of the declining base of older, upscale viewers for foreign language releases, it offered hope that younger viewers would support acclaimed and cinematically inventive films in theaters. That’s not what happened. In 2021, overall domestic grosses dropped 61 percent compared to 2019; specialized dropped more 70 percent with a 5.3 percent share of overall ticket sales....
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rules Again, ‘The 355’ Misfires

Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the cast of Universal’s globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355” were no match for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend’s haul, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing “Titanic” ($659 million)  and “Jurassic World” ($652 million). At this rate, it’ll...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Joins Gael Garcia Bernal In Marvel’s Werewolf Halloween Special For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: The Nevers star Laura Donnelly has joined Gael Garcia Bernal in Marvel Studios’ Halloween special for Disney+, we can reveal. Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but, as previously reported, we understand Garcia Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night, who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. No official word yet on who Donnelly is playing, but if Garcia Bernal is Werewolf by Night, she potentially could be Nina Price, who becomes Vampire by Night. Price is the niece of character Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony’s Top-Grossing Pic of All Time at U.S. Box Office

Another day, another milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony and Marvel’s superhero sensation earned $19.7 million on Christmas Eve to finish Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales and become Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). To boot, No Way Home is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, a pandemic-era first. The pic will achieve the milestone on Sunday, if not Christmas Day, after finishing Friday with north of $900 million worldwide. The latest Spidey...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy