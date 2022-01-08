ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marginal Risk for Severe Storms on Sunday for Portions of Central Alabama

By Mary K
 2 days ago
Today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, our coverage areas will experience a warm-up in temperatures in comparison to the past few days. On Sunday we are expecting a frontal boundary that will be associated with scattered thunderstorms. These storms could have the potential to develop severe thunderstorms. The National Weather...

