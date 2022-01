To paraphrase Mrs Gump: COVID-19 is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. For some people, it can be a debilitating disease that lasts for months on end – while others never even know they had it. For those lucky individuals, the nastiest bit of the disease was the swab up their nose to diagnose them, which, let’s face it, definitely sucks, but is probably better than an ICU stay with a potentially fatal virus.

