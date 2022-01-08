Cantonese Fried Rice Recipe: A Quick & Easy Asian Fried Rice Recipe Full of Flavor

Mashed potatoes are a staple of most dinners. If it's served with meatloaf or a hunk of fried chicken, drenched in creamy country gravy, or loaded up with cheese and bacon, there's something about that warm and buttery side dish that conjures up the image of a home-cooked American dinner. There's a variety of ways to ensure that your bowl of mashed spuds will always come out creamy and smooth every time. Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish fame suggests you run the potatoes through a ricer to ensure they come out lump-free and prevent overworking the starch. Bon Appetit recommends boiling your potatoes in larger chunks to avoid water soaking into them and draining them of flavor, as well as adding aromatics like rosemary and thyme to boost their flavor profile. There are many ways to make fresh, delicious, hot mashed potatoes that will have everyone scraping the bottom of the bowl for more.

