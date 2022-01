A mostly dry and mild winter was relegated to a distant memory when a snowstorm battered the area this weekend — but the weather isn’t done with its one-two punch just yet. On Sunday, forecasters said northern Illinois was in for the coldest night of the season so far, with the wind chill factor making it feel as cold as 20 below in some places, according to the National Weather Service. Even ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO