ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

mention of future changes in kubernetes v1.9

By travnewmatic Posts:
linuxfoundation.org
 2 days ago

The information is good, and probably almost all of it is still valid but. like this course was written a long time ago and then no one is coming back to update it. i know its a hard job because kubernetes is a really (really) fast moving project but talking about...

forum.linuxfoundation.org

Comments / 0

Related
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 3.1. Install Kubernetes

This post has been moved to the specific LFS258 forum. what exact steps did you do/take? What do you mean specifically that it does not get created? You should create a file that is outlined in step 14 with the section called "kubeadm-config.yaml". krishna1984 Posts: 2. I created that file...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Local Kubernetes Development using Vagrant and K3s

A step-by-step guide to set up K3s on your local Vagrant machine, and deploy an application to the cluster from your host machine. Using Vagrant helps a lot to prevent polluting your host machine. Every developer knows the pain. You want to play around with some program or technology. You have to install it, add a few dependencies, and suddenly your host machine is full of programs, libraries, and dependencies you will never use again, and your used disk space is pilling up. Vagrant or virtual machines, in general, help prevent this by providing an encapsulated space you can play around, and when you are done, you can shut down and delete the whole thing. Another benefit is that the entire setup is easily reproducible using a Vagrantfile on other developer machines, e.g., in this tutorial here 😉.
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Morning all

I've been a shade tree computer guy for a number of years and officially got into IT about 5 years ago. I have an associates in Computer Engineering Tech and I figured this was a good next step to take.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

The pandemic is changing technology solutions for the future of work

The growth of remote and hybrid working, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has changed enterprise needs and priorities for digital workplace technology, according to a new research report published by Information Services Group (ISG). The global report finds new technologies and work styles have transformed endpoint management, communications and collaboration...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuberentes#V2021 09 20#K8s
linuxfoundation.org

websocketConnectionTimeout, how to fix?

My Jenkins pipeline started failing with the error below:. java.io.IOException: Timed out waiting for websocket connection. You should increase the value of system property org.csanchez.jenkins.plugins.kubernetes.pipeline.ContainerExecDecorator.websocketConnectionTimeout currently set at 30 seconds. After some research it seems like it's a bug in the kubernetes pipeline plugin. At first I thought my cluster...
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

Where are the solutions for the domain reviews

The shift from the teaching sections to the instructions in the domain review is quite jagged. I would like to refer to the solutions for the domain reviews to understand what is being asked of me as a student. Where can I find those?. Also, Chapter 5's domain review instructs...
EDUCATION
linuxfoundation.org

Testing in Production With Feature Flags & Continuous Deployment

Testing in production used to be a joke. In fact, it was a popular “Most interesting man in the world” meme. But as life often imitates art, this meme has become reality. As it turns out, the best tests to learn from are the ones that match production. So when looking for feature flag solutions, developers and software delivery teams find themselves looking for ways to test their code and deployments in prod! Join us to learn more about how to get started with feature flags, and the key things to look out for once you “Do it live!”.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxfoundation.org

Classic SysAdmin: Understanding Linux File Permissions

This is a classic article written by Jack Wallen from the Linux.com archives. For more great SysAdmin tips and techniques check out our free intro to Linux course. Although there are already a lot of good security features built into Linux-based systems, one very important potential vulnerability can exist when local access is granted – – that is file permission-based issues resulting from a user not assigning the correct permissions to files and directories. So based upon the need for proper permissions, I will go over the ways to assign permissions and show you some examples where modification may be necessary.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

Ambassador has been renamed, link doesn't take you to the described project

In the "Design: Sidecar, Adapter, Ambassador and initContainers" lesson, there's a box for "Ambassador" which links to https://www.getambassador.io/ and quotes. "an open source, Kubernetes-native API gateway for microservices built on Envoy". However it's not clear that the thing being talked in the box is actually an open source product originally...
TECHNOLOGY
linuxfoundation.org

Knowledge Check Question 3.3

System tells me that option C is the correct answer (Has terminated, but no other process...); does this then infer that all orphaned processes will eventually be adopted by PID = 1?. If not, could an orphaned process not also be in a zombie state?. orphaned processes will be adopted...
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

submitTransaction.js Issue: Commit of tx failed.

After following the docs' steps of deploying a production network, I think I finally achieve the goal (without mutual TLS) in a local environment (5 orderers, 5 peers, 5 CAs and 5 TLSCA). The problem appears when I use the application with this network configuration. Both enrollUser.js and registerUser.js works but submitTransaction does not. Here I got the error logs. It looks like the tx proposal is sent 3 times to the same peer because I attached to the 5 dev-peers docker containers and only one executes the function. If I execute the peer invoke command using the bash, the tx updates the world state. I do not know if I must point to the endorsers inside the node.js application.
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

Introduction

My name is Ashok Patidar from USA working as Front End Engineer in Java Script. nice to meeting you. I studying here NodeJS. feel free to ask me any thing related to that ....
COMPUTERS
linuxfoundation.org

Call For Proposals (CFP)

The Cloud Native SecurityCon Call for Proposals (CFP) is now open. For any questions regarding the CFP process, please email CNCFcolocatedevents@cncf.io. We’re looking for talented builders, defenders, attackers, and practitioners from a diverse set of backgrounds to help us deliver a learning experience for our attendees. We encourage submissions by anyone with a passion for cybersecurity – students, hobbyists, researchers, professionals from public and private sectors, academia, and everyone in between. If you have a story to tell, please submit it. We are also interested in submissions for workshops lasting either one to two hours in duration.
TECHNOLOGY
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 4.1 Is etcd-k8scp supposed to work as an alias for the pod name?

Starting from Step 3 it refers to the etcd container as etcd-k8scp. [email protected]: ̃$ kubectl -n kube-system exec -it etcd-k8scp -- sh \ #Same as before-c "ETCDCTL_API=3 \ #Version to useETCDCTL_CACERT=/etc/kubernetes/pki/etcd/ca.crt \ #Pass the certificate authorityETCDCTL_CERT=/etc/kubernetes/pki/etcd/server.crt \ #Pass the peer cert and keyETCDCTL_KEY=/etc/kubernetes/pki/etcd/server.key \etcdctl endpoint health" #The command to test the endpoint.
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Classic SysAdmin: How to Search for Files from the Linux Command Line

This is a classic article written by Jack Wallen from the Linux.com archives. For more great SysAdmin tips and techniques check out our free intro to Linux course. It goes without saying that every good Linux desktop environment offers the ability to search your file system for files and folders. If your default desktop doesn’t — because this is Linux — you can always install an app to make searching your directory hierarchy a breeze.
SOFTWARE
dotesports.com

VALORANT developers discuss agent roles, potential changes in the future

VALORANT is receiving another Duelist, Neon, with Patch 4.0, adding another exciting agent for players to use. But players have noticed that Riot Games appears to be challenging the dedicated roles of each agent, blurring the lines between Duelists, Controllers, Sentinels, and Initiators. The developers shared insight about how they balance agents and how the dedicated roles might evolve and change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
linuxfoundation.org

Lab 11.1 - VLAN trunked interface

I'm quite confused regarding lab 11.1. My understanding is that you connect your machine to an appropriately configured switch port and that the switch handles the vlan tagging, but that the packets coming from your machine know nothing about which vlan it is connected to. So I'm quite confused about...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy