Premier League

Watch Palace keeper Butland concede disastrous goal against Millwall after failing to play out from back in FA Cup clash

By Joshua Mbu
 2 days ago

CRYSTAL PALACE goalkeeper Jack Butland conceded a disastrous opening goal in their FA Cup derby clash against Millwall.

The once highly rated 28-year-old tried to play his way out from the back but was swiftly closed down by two Millwall players.

Butland tried to play his way out from the back Credit: ITV
The former England international tried to pass the ball off, but it was intercepted by Millwall's No23 Credit: ITV
Afobe applied the finishing touch to hand Millwall the lead Credit: ITV
Butland punched the ground in frustration Credit: ITV

Instead of thumping the ball clear, Butland tried to play a slick pass through the two opposition players, but the ball fell to Benik Afobe and the striker made no mistake with the finish.

The game happens to be the former England international's fourth appearance for the Eagles this season.

And his howler reaffirms his place behind Spaniard Vicente Guaita in the pecking order.

Football icon Roy Keane - who is working on ITV's coverage of the game - fumed: "They're going to press well its the first 20 minutes, the goalkeeper, you have to just..

"I've never understood it, clear your lines and argue after.

"Decision making defines players and their careers, why he doesn't put his foot through it is beyond me.

There's a time and a place for that but not everyone is as good at that as Man City or Barcelona.

"Get it out, clear your lines."

Palace icon Ian Wright says Butland was trying to play the way his manager wants him to, but let his focus slip at the vital moment.

Wright added: "Patrick wants to play out from the back and you cant change that because he's got his second keeper in.

"Its up to the keeper to make the right decision with the pressure he's under."

Luckily for Butland, his outfield team-mates ramped up the pressure in the second half.

Michael Olise, in particular, put the sword to Millwall.

The 20-year-old scored a fantastic equaliser before setting up Jean-Philippe Mateta's winner.

The US Sun

