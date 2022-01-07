ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar powered LL Cool J statue in New York will play rapper’s music five-days a week

Cover picture for the articleA solar powered statue of LL Cool J is on display in New York. Currently installed at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, the Bronze bust of the Bay Shore rapper is the work of artist Sherwin Banfield, who called it a “labor of love”. The statue...

Billboard

LL Cool J Statue in Queens Sustainably Rocks the Bells

A new LL Cool J statue in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the rapper/actor’s native Queens, New York pumps out the hip-hip icon’s legendary hits using solar power. The piece that was unveiled last month was crafted from bronze, resin, stainless steel, winterstone and wood by Queens-bred artist Sherwin Banfield and it depicts James Todd Smith in his trademark Kangol bucket hat and fat Cuban link chain, holding up a giant boombox loaded with a glowing cassette of his 1985 debut album, Radio.
