FA CUP THIRD ROUND RECAP: League One side Cambridge SHOCK struggling Newcastle, holders Leicester defeat Watford and Kidderminster knock Reading out

Leicester City play Watford in one of 10 FA Cup third-round ties kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Other top-flight sides in action include Newcastle United, at home to Cambridge United, while Brentford head to Port Vale and Brighton are at West Brom.

Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition, host Championship Reading. Another non-league representative, Boreham Wood of the National League, take on League One AFC Wimbledon.

HALF-TIME: And there goes the whistles for the break in the 3pm games

Just the 10 goals scored in the 10 games around the country and there's plenty of time for game's to be turned around. Here's the scores as they stand at the break:

Barnsley 2-0 Barrow

Boreham Wood 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Kidderminster 0-1 Reading

Leicester 2-1 Watford

Newcastle 0-0 Cambridge

Peterborough 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale 0-1 Brentford

QPR 0-0 Rotherham

West Brom 0-0 Brighton

Wigan 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

MILLWALL 1-2 CRYSTAL PALACE: A stunning second-half display by Michael Olise helped Crystal Palace come from behind to beat rivals Millwall 2-1 and avoid an FA Cup upset.

The Lions had knocked out Everton and Leicester in recent years and were eyeing another scalp when Benik Afobe put them ahead early on to only further incite a partisan crowd at the Den.

At this point Patrick Vieira, a five-time winner of the competition, was heading for an unwanted first defeat as a manager in the FA Cup but his 20-year-old summer signing turned the south London derby around.

There's already been an upset at Turf Moor...

BURNLEY 1-2 HUDDERSFIELD: Huddersfield produced a spirited second-half comeback to cause a shock against Premier League strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor in the FA Cup third round.

Burnley, who were without their self-isolating manager Sean Dyche, took the lead in the first half when Jay Rodriguez beat Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield to a ball to head the hosts ahead.

However, Town deservedly levelled in the second half when Josh Koroma tapped home at the back post. And the Championship side won it with just three minutes remaining, centre-back Matty Pearson rising highest in the area to head home in front of the travelling fans.

14:34

Where will the FA Cup shocks come this weekend?

The FA Cup is always famed for its storylines.

Whether it is 30 years on from when Division Four Wrexham beat English champions Arsenal, when 200-1 Oldham Athletic beat Fulham or Wigan knocking off Manchester City in the final.

With the weekend's third round ties already underway, Sportsmail assesses each of them and looks at the likelihood of a shock...

14:24

Team news from the other ties

BARNSLEY VS BARROW

Barnsley: Walton, Jordan Williams, Kitching, Vita, Andersen, Brittain, Moon, Styles, Cole, Adeboyejo, Palmer

Barrow: Farman, Brough, James Jones, Beadling, Platt, Driscoll-Glennon, White, Hutton, Stevens, Banks, Sea

Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)

BOREHAM WOOD VS AFC WIMBLEDON

Boreham Wood: Ashby-Hammond, Evans, Stephens, Fyfield, Kane Smith, Mafuta, Ricketts, Rees, Mendy, Marsh, Boden

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Osew, Heneghan, Lawrence, Guinness-Walker, Hartigan, Woodyard, Assal, McCormick, Rudoni, Palmer

Referee: James Bell (England)

KIDDERMINSTER VS READING

Kidderminster: Simpson, Penny, Cameron, Carrington, Richards, Martin, Austin, Hemmings, Bajrami, Morgan-Smith, Sterling-James

Reading: Rafael Cabral, Tetek, Holmes, Holzman, Bristow, Osorio, Drinkwater, Dele-Bashiru, Puscas, Halilovic, Camara

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)

NEWCASTLE VS CAMBRIDGE

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Ritchie, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin

Cambridge Utd: Mitov, Williams, Iredale, Digby, Brophy, Ironside, Dunk, Okedina, May, Knibbs, Worman

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland)

PETERBOROUGH VS BRISTOL ROVERS

Peterborough: Cornell, Thompson, Knight, Edwards, Tomlinson, Grant, Norburn, Taylor, Burrows, Szmodics, Dembele

Bristol Rovers: Belshaw, Hoole, Connolly, Anderton, Trevor Clarke, Westbrooke, Coutts, Thomas, Evans, Spence, Nicholson

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)

PORT VALE VS BRENTFORD

Port Vale: Stone, Smith, Cass, Martin, Worrall, Pett, Garrity, Gibbons, Conlon, Amoo, Wilson

Brentford: Lossl, Ajer, Sorensen, Pinnock, Stevens, Bidstrup, Janelt, Ghoddos, Thompson, Forss, Wissa

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield)

QPR VS ROTHERHAM

QPR: Archer, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Adomah, Ball, Johansen, Wallace, Thomas, Austin, Gray

Rotherham: Vickers, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe, Barlaser, Harding, Rathbone, Sadlier, Ferguson, Grigg, Smith

Referee: Michael Salisbury (Lancashire)

WEST BROM VS BRIGHTON

West Brom: Button, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Livermore, Reach, Gardner-Hickman, Phillips, Robinson, Ahearne-Grant

Brighton: Scherpen, Burn, Duffy, Offiah, Veltman, Mwepu, March, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Maupay

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

WIGAN VS BLACKBURN

Wigan: Jamie Jones, Watts, Whatmough, Darikwa, Pearce, Kerr, Naylor, Edwards, Power, Lang, Keane

Blackburn: Pears, Lenihan, Ayala, van Hecke, Buckley, Travis, Rothwell, Edun, Gallagher, Dolan, Brereton

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

14:12

TEAM NEWS: And here's the confirmation of Trippier's debut

Kieran Trippier was handed his Newcastle debut in Saturday's FA Cup third round clash with Cambridge just a day after completing his move to Tyneside.

The 31-year-old England full-back, who joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid on Friday, was included in one of three changes to the side which drew with Manchester United last time out as he, Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie replaced Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles and the injured Callum Wilson.

13:56

Some pre-match reading for you to sink your teeth into before 3pm. Here are 10 things to look out for in the third round this weekend, from the potential shocks, the clubs flying the flag for non-League and the youngsters at the big clubs hoping to get their opportunity.

13:35

It's FA Cup Saturday, people!

Welcome everyone to Sportsmail's coverage of the FA Cup third round.

There's already six games underway in the third round, where you can follow all the live updates here.

But staying with the 3pm kick-offs, there's plenty of great ties on offer.

An all-Premier League clash between Leicester and Watford is taking place at the King Power while other top-flight sides are in action. These include Newcastle at home to Cambridge, Brentford visit Port Vale while Brighton feature at the Hawthorns against West Brom.

There are also plenty of giant killings on the cards so you won't want to miss what makes the FA Cup so special.

Stay tuned as we build up to all the action around the country.