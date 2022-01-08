ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bindi Irwin's brother Robert shares stunning family photos with the Wildlife Warrior's baby daughter Grace

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Robert Irwin has shared an intimate look at his family life.

On Saturday, the budding photographer, 18, posted a series of arresting black and white images to Instagram showing his sister, Bindi Irwin, 23, Bindi's husband Chandler Powell, 25, and mother Terri Irwin, 57.

Additionally, the photos pictured the family cuddling up with Bindi's nine-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGYXk_0dgNYgyb00
Sweet: Robert Irwin has shared an intimate look at his family life. On Saturday, the budding photographer, 18, posted a series of arresting black and white images to Instagram showing his sister, Bindi Irwin, 23, Bindi's husband Chandler Powell, 25, and mother Terri Irwin, 57. Terri, Bindi and Grace are pictured 

In the first image, Bindi holds Grace up so she can stand alongside her delighted grandmother.

Another photo shows the tot gazing outside as she's held by her mother, while one more pictures Chandler on a bush walk with Grace.

One more picture depicts Bindi snuggling her baby girl on a small bridge among stunning foliage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ERef_0dgNYgyb00
Aww! Another photo pictures Chandler (pictured) on a bush walk with Grace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FObC_0dgNYgyb00
Stunning: The sweet tot is seen gazing outside as she's held by her mother

Robert captioned the series of photographs simply: 'More moments on film.'

It comes after Bindi revealed on Instagram on Friday she now has two tattoos on her left arm and hand, and they are both tributes to her family.

She has the words 'graceful warrior' on her inner forearm in honour of daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtZSN_0dgNYgyb00
Sweet: One more picture depicts Bindi snuggling her baby girl on a small bridge among stunning foliage

Bindi revealed the script was inspired by her late father Steve Irwin's handwriting.

'The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, "My graceful warrior,"' Bindi told her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

'That's how her name was born. This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator Daisy is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIHee_0dgNYgyb00
Tribute: It comes after Bindi revealed on Instagram on Friday she now has two tattoos on her left arm and hand, and they are both tributes to her family. She has the words 'graceful warrior' on her inner forearm in honour of daughter

