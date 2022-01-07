ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fixin’ to Have Some Soul Food

By Cassandra Lane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Angeleno husband and son still find it amusing when my Louisiana tongue slips back into the soil of its origins. “I’m about to go make groceries — y’all need anything?” or “I’m fixin’ to run to the gym,” I’ll say, forgetting they’re not from the same “country” I’m...

WWEEK

How Could One Storefront Contain the Power of Lottie & Zula’s, Erica’s Soul Food and New Record Store In-A-Gadda-Da-Vinyl?

[Editor’s note: Jut after this story went to press, WW learned that the staff of both Lottie & Zula’s and Erica’s Soul Food were quarantining, due to potential COVID exposure. Lotties & Zula’s says it will reopen next week and we will update this story when they do. Erica Montgomery of Erica’s Soul Food told WW that her plans have been put “into limbo.” She’ll set a date to move her cart when everyone is cleared to return to the kitchen.]
PORTLAND, OR
wgbh.org

The plant-based food movement is having a moment

Don’t think you could ever go vegan? That’s how many folks felt just a few years ago. But now, more and more people are gulping oat milk and munching on plant-based meats, like sausages and chicken nuggets. That’s because these days, going vegan is easier and tastier than...
WSBS

Comfort Food In The Berskhires, Do You Have A Favorite?

When you have had a bad day or at home wanting something that tastes good. Comforting eats got your back. From soups to casseroles to all things cheesy, they'll soothe your soul and fill your tummy. Everyone has the certain "go-to food" that makes everything better and it makes you...
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
oaklandside.org

Innovative soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen closes after nearly 15 years

After nearly 15 years in business, Tanya Holland’s game-changing restaurant, Brown Sugar Kitchen, has closed the doors of its last location for good. The news will disappoint the well-known chef’s fans, many of whom (as a spin through its hundreds of Yelp reviews will confirm) traveled from around the world to get a taste of Holland’s buttermilk fried chicken and bacon-cheddar-scallion biscuits, drawn by her prominent role on Top Chef, her OWN Network series and her star-studded podcast. But to Holland, the closure is just another step on her journey. “I got to do what I wanted to do for 15 years,” she told Nosh. “But things evolve. Evolution is healthy.”
James Logie

A Look at Some Great Winter Food

During the cold months, there is no better time to keep your immune system as strong as it can be. There are many factors involved with a strong immune system, but there are some great food choices that may give you a hand.
Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
