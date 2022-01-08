ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AndaSeat Jungle 2 Gaming Chair review

By Jason England
laptopmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sea of giant gaming chairs for giant people, the AndaSeat Jungle 2 is a good option for small-to-average-size humans, which with some small tweaks, could become a must-buy for everyone. Today's best AndaSeat Jungle Gaming Chair deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Secretlab Shows Off New Pokémon Gaming Chairs

Check out these new chairs below. The popular gaming chair retailer, Secretlab, recently unveiled a new Pokémon collection. Fans of the franchise will now be able to game in comfort with one of two Pokémon beside them. Secretlab gave their new gaming chairs, the TITAN Evo 2022 series, an adorable makeover featuring the powerful creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Secret Lab X Pokemon Gaming Chairs Announced

Secret Lab collaborates with Pokemon to create two Pokemon gaming chairs!. As a Pokemon trainer, your journey can be long and exhausting. You are never quite sure where that path might take you or how long it will take you to get home; however, once you are home, rest and relaxation are still an important part of training.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) review

The DXRacer Air Mesh Gaming Chair (D7200) features solid lumbar support and a comfortable headrest packed into a stylish design, but the mesh is just not as comfortable as fabric or leather. If you’re looking for the perfect blend between an office and a gaming chair, then the DXRacer Air...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jungle#Laptop#Design
Gadget Flow

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair can generate arcade-style tactile sensations

Enjoy an immersive gaming experience like never before with the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense Haptic Gaming Chair. This chair generates arcade-style tactile sensations with a powerful haptic engine. With all-day comfort and intense gaming realism, this gaming chair is like no other. It simulates real-world force and tactile feedback that’s both powerful and precise. Additionally, you can customize the Razer logo on the headrest to make the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense a true centerpiece. The chair also ensures you get maximum comfort with optimal weight distribution. Thanks to the unique 100° extended shoulder arches and 22” ultrawide seat base. Even texture wise, the chair’s core area is covered with a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort. If you are an avid gamer who spends hours at your desk, this is the haptic gaming chair that can truly enhance your setup.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Razer Announces HyperSense Model Of Its Enki Pro Gaming Chair

Among its many announcements at CES today, Razer has unveiled its next gaming chair, the Enki Pro HyperSense. This new model takes the already luxurious setup of the Enki Pro it announced last Fall and adds in Razer’s high-fidelity haptics. For those not in the know, these are the same haptics you’ll find in a few different pairs of Razer’s gaming headsets. Like the Kraken V3 Pro.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Razer reveals gaming chair, updated face mask, and desk PC concept

Razer is one of the most well-known PC and PC accessory companies in the world, with a wide range of laptops, desktop computers, keyboards, mice, headsets, and much more. Razer already announced a new range of Blade gaming laptops and a smartwatch collaboration with Fossil, and the company has revealed a few more products.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Upcoming Anda Seat Phantom 3 gaming chair could make pricey competitors take a seat

Gaming chairs remain a point of debate for many on whether or not the comfort and quality are worth the rising costs. These racing seat/office chair hybrids have reached widespread adoption and continue to evolve as new features and designs emerge. The last few years have been particularly good for the overall market, as gaming chairs are now a far cry from the cheap early models. Anda Seat is one such brand that’s been raising the standards of quality and comfort, but its products have become a bit pricey on select models. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the upcoming Phantom 3 gaming chair from Anda Seat.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Laptops
eteknix.com

Thermaltake Reveals New ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chairs

Thermaltake has announced the continuous collaboration with Studio F. A. Porsche by revealing three new-colored ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chairs. – Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche has re-imagined the traditional gaming chair and took it to the next level in regards to aesthetic design, quality, and engineering.
ELECTRONICS
neworleanssun.com

Things to Keep In Mind When Buying a Gaming Chair

Sitting at the same place for hours has adverse effects on your health and body, especially the spine. And since gaming requires you to do that, a gaming chair is there to help you stay in shape while you master the virtual world. This technology blog has everything you need to keep in mind when you decide to buy a gaming chair. You do not have to ruin your perfect posture to be a good gamer. Having a gaming chair will let you keep the posture in shape as you beat your enemies one after another all day!
VIDEO GAMES
fbtb.net

A Year of Polybags 2/260: LEGO Friends 30115 Jungle Boat Review

There was a weird phase in LEGO’s polybag line where they didn’t include the name of the set anywhere on the bag or instructions. 30115 is one of those kinds of sets but thanks to the power of the internet, I found out it’s official name is Jungle Boat.
SHOPPING
The Independent

12 best gaming chairs for total focus and comfort

So, you’re locked into a Call of Duty team deathmatch when you start to shift uncomfortably in your seat, take your eye off the screen and before you know it, another player is picking up your dog tags.The right gaming chair can do wonders for your kill-death ratio, making it easy to get comfortable and stay that way over long sessions in front of the screen. After all, taking regular breaks to walk around and stretch isn’t always possible, especially when you’re in the thick of the battle (though it is recommended).That’s why the best gaming chair must be ergonomically...
VIDEO GAMES
thewatchdogonline.com

Video Game Review: Inscryption

The evolution of virtual card games has been really fun to watch, as developers try to find new ways to tell the stories they want to tell through the same medium. A number of them are straightforward, such as those that are already based on the same games from real life like “Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links,” “Pokemon: Trading Card Game Online” and “Gwent,” although the latter is based on the same game from “The Witcher.”
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs for More Immersive Gameplay

Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive. If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play. Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate, we’re reviewing the best gaming chairs that...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

PS5 faceplate pre-orders are live — where to buy Sony's $54.99 console covers

After yearning for a black edition PS5, Sony not only revealed Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controllers, but also five different galaxy-inspired faceplate and controller color options. Set to release this January with more PS5 console cover options arriving in the first half of 2022, PlayStation 5 owners...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Xbox headsets in 2022: Extreme audio powerups

Tired of that old Xbox headset you’re rocking, but not sure where to start when it comes to finding a new one? Don’t sweat it, that’s where we come in. Finding the best Xbox headset can be difficult, especially with so many options out there. If you’re going to pick up a new one, though, you’re going to want to keep your eye on a few important things. First, think about overall comfort and how you plan to use it. Where’s your Xbox situated compared to where you usually sit? Do you have a longer distance between your console and your...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Arkham Horror: The Card Game Review

People go missing all the time in Arkham, that's just part of daily life. But there's usually quite as many corpses and bloody remains strewn about. Whether you're a federal agent or a waitress with the uncanny ability to shape reality around yourself, you've been drawn into the mystery of this town and want to figure out just what the hell's going on. So you partner with other like-minded folks, steel your nerves, and get down to business beginning your investigation. The group's all gathered together in your study when suddenly... the door leading to the hallway vanishes! You can hardly believe your eyes when something terrible begins clawing its way through the floorboards. And so begins the very first scenario of Arkham Horror: The Card Game by Fantasy Flight Games, now re-released in a new revised core set.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Razer Unveils Enki Pro HyperSense Gaming Chair And Project Sophia Desk That Doubles As A Modular PC

Every year at CES, companies unveil their new products for the world to peruse. Some of these products are expected, a few are surprising, and occasionally you get the downright bizarre. Admittedly, most of the things shown in the latter category are specifically constructed to be showpieces, originally with the intention of drawing convention-goers to the company's booth.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy