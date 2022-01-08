ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking Dead and Supernatural stars land next movie roles

Cover picture for the articleUnspoken has signed up stars from The Walking Dead and Supernatural as production gets underway for a 2022 release. As reported by Deadline, TWD and Band of Brothers' Michael Cudlitz and Supernatural and Malignant's Jake Abel have joined The Great Wall's Zhang Hanyu and Be Yourself's Vivienne Tien in the new...

Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
The Independent

Walking Dead star Norman Reedus fuels speculation he is Marvel’s new Ghost Rider

Norman Reedus has fuelled speculation that he will be playing Marvel character Ghost Rider.Many of the Walking Dead star’s fans have long championed the actor to take on the part in the MCU.This week, a Marvel movie fan account on Instagram shared a post of Reedus as the Ghost Rider. The caption noted that Marvel Studios “has reportedly chosen” their Ghost Rider actor.“Since the news broke, Norman Reedus liked multiple tweets about him portraying the character,” reads the caption. Reedus doubled down on the rumours as he shared a link to the Instagram post with his 3.8 million Twitter...
FanSided

The Walking Dead universe cast celebrates Christmas

We hope you all had a very Merry Christmas. We appreciate all of your support and plan on 2022 being another great year within TWDU. This year will contain a lot of Walking Dead material. The Walking Dead will air part 2 of the eleventh season on February 20, 2022. We will see what happens next with the Reapers, the Commonwealth and Alexandria. Many things were left unfinished with the part 1 finale episode, and fans are anxious to learn what happens next.
FanSided

Is Fear the Walking Dead over?

Fear the Walking Dead is a spin-off series of The Walking Dead that began in August 2015, five years after the flagship series released. Fear TWD started in Los Angeles and since then has traveled the US and Mexico to wind up in Texas, where the current season takes place. Many people who previously watched are curious if this series has ended.
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
FanSided

When does The Walking Dead return in 2022?

The Walking Dead’s eleventh and final season will be released in three parts, each consisting of eight episodes. In August 2021, viewers saw the premiere of the finale season, and in October, part one left fans with some significant cliffhangers. Now fans are curious when they will get some resolution to those storylines.
Autosport Online

Apple set to land huge F1 movie project starring Brad Pitt

Deadline reports that Apple Original Films is now in exclusive negotiations to seal a deal for the planned, and as-yet-untitled, Hollywood blockbuster feature film. It is understood that Pitt will play a veteran racing star who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver, while taking his own last chance at on-track glory.
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
FanSided

Who plays Beta on The Walking Dead?

In the second half of season nine of The Walking Dead, viewers were introduced to two iconic comic book characters. Two characters who had to be cast just right and then transformed from page to screen in the right way. Fans will agree that Alpha and Beta, the first and second in command of the Whisperers, couldn’t have been more accurately depicted in seasons nine and ten.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Primetimer

Keanu Reeves is poised to star in Hulu's Devil in the White City in his first major TV role

The box office icon is in talks to star in Hulu's big-budget limited series adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 novel The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America, which tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893, according to Deadline. While Reeves had a recurring guest role on Peter Stormare's Swedish private eye sitcom Swedish Dicks, he has never starred on a TV series before. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are among the executive producers on Devil in the White City along with Todd Field, who is aboard to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio originally bought the film rights in 2010 with the plan to make it into a movie directed by Scorsese. In 2019, Hulu announced it was developing a series based on the book. According to Deadline, Reeves would play Daniel H. Burnham, "a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical 'Murder Castle' on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age."
ComicBook

Dark Phoenix Star Jessica Chastain Reveals the Marvel Role She'd Want to Play Next

The more superhero movies get made, the more chances there are for talented performers to take on multiple different roles across various franchises, with X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Jessica Chastain recently confirming that, were she to return to Marvel for a new project, she'd most like to take on a villainous character. Additionally, while some villains have been part of a variety of projects, building their malevolence over the years, she'd rather take on a project where she gets to appear in a solo outing and then leave the series behind. Chastain can next be seen in The 355, which hits theaters on January 7th.
