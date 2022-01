A week after losing Brandon Tanev for the season, the Kraken received more bad news as Jaden Schwartz is expected to miss upwards of a month. The Seattle Kraken has announced that forward Jaden Schwartz will require hand surgery, taking him out of the lineup for four to six weeks. The problem began back on December 29, during a home game against the Flyers, and has continued to bother him. This all comes a week after the news of Brandon Tanev‘s season-ending ACL injury, which already altered the lineup.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO