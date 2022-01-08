ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Research helps veterans transition to civilian life

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas [US], January 8 (ANI): A new research partnered with the Marine Corps has shed light on the need for new veterans' programs in the post-9/11 world, especially those that create a strong sense of community for vets. Bruce Stanfill, an associate professor in the UTSA Carlos Alvarez College...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
northcountrynow.com

Helping out veterans in Potsdam

Americans Supporting Armed Services (ASAS) met recently at The Bagelry in Potsdam to give back to veterans in need just prior to the Christmas holiday. Donations totaling $2,000 were given to veterans furthering ASAS efforts to spotlight the needs of active and post-war veterans and the organization’s ongoing Burn Pit Awareness Campaign. Pictured above are ASAS members Paula Murphy and Tamie Sauve with veteran representatives Dennis Jacque and Mike McCarthy. Submitted Photo.
POTSDAM, NY
messengerpaper.com

Veterans Helping Veterans Hosting Awareness Event in Homestead Jan. 15

New Nonprofit Echoes Mon Valley Tradition Of Helping Vets. Retired Marine Michael Lisovich, left, and Sue Watson of Veterans Helping Veterans. (Photo by Michael P. Mauer) An evening of awareness, entertainment and fundraising will be on tap in Forge Urban Winery at 210 East 7th Avenue in Homestead, as several local musicians will join forces there at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, to help local veterans.
HOMESTEAD, PA
vieravoice.com

Equine program helps veterans with PTSD

A new equine therapy program for veterans suffering from PTSD is up and running with the first four participants. The program was started recently by Veterans Connections to a New Life, an organization that aims to help veterans transition from the military back to civilian life. In the new program,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
thriveswla.com

Army Veteran Helps Other Veterans Through His Fence Company

Benjamin Wild served in the U.S. Army from 1999 – 2012 in Iraq and Afghanistan. During that time, he navigated through a wide variety of military experiences. Armed with a background in nursing, he served as a combat medic. “I’d gone in as an E1 private and worked my way through the ranks,” says Wild. “I served with numerous different units, everything from armor and tanks to infantry. I’d gone to 10th Mountain, which is a light infantry air assault unit. I was stationed in Germany for a while and was there when 911 happened. As a result, I participated in the initial fight on the ground, Kuwait to Bagdad. I was involved with the first major battle for Fallujah and several other infamous battles. And then we just kept going back, and back, and back . . .”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat Veteran#College#Emotional Intelligence#Utsa#Ani#The Marine Corps#The Ambitious Vet Network#Navy
MarketWatch

‘The military is much more entrepreneurial than people think’—How 2 veterans are helping other former service members transition to civilian life

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. Career transitions are hard for everyone, but the shift from military to civilian life can be particularly challenging. Soldiers coming back from the Vietnam War were too often treated as damaged goods by employers, according to research by Alair MacLean, sociology professor...
MILITARY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Operation Restoring Veteran Hope Seeks To Help Veterans Grow And Heal

PHOENIX – For some veterans, searching for help can prove difficult and unsuccessful. But the nonprofit Operation Restoring Veteran Hope is reaching veterans on a number of levels, from healing retreats to services outreach to helping them bond over motorcycles. The operation was started by Ray Perez and Sandra...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAL

Oldest WWII veteran dies at 112-years-old

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The National WWII Museum announced the passing of Lawrence Brooks, who died, January 5, 2022. At age 112, he was the oldest known living US veteran. “The National WWII Museum is saddened to hear of the passing of Lawrence Brooks, who died today. At age 112, he was the oldest known living US veteran.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Spinal Column

Life is pleasant, death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome

A recent report discussing the needs of veterans was presented by Denis McDonough, secretary of veterans’ affairs. One of the major challenges was helping veterans transition into civil society. Some of the compounding factors of this issue are veteran’s suicides, homelessness, disability benefits and unemployment. Statistically the size...
HOMELESS
foxbangor.com

Help WWII veteran celebrate his 101st birthday

BELFAST — Basil Hills, a World War II U.S Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, will celebrate his 101st birthday on Jan. 4, and friends and family are looking to surprise him with birthday cards to celebrate his milestone birthday. Anyone who wants to join in can mail a...
BELFAST, ME
news4sanantonio.com

New technology helps Georgetown veteran restore his eyesight

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're living with blurry vision, there's a chance a new device can help you get your eyesight back without frequent visits to the doctor. The newly FDA-approved Susvimo implant helped one Georgetown veteran preserve his vision after being diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration. As...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KRMG

A new program being launched to help veterans in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Using exercise and support a group called Fit First Responders is aiming to help people who have served our country. Fit First Responders is a program that’s been helping police and EMTs in Tulsa since 2015. The organization have already supported over 4,000 people dealing with fitness and trauma on the job. They are now reaching out to help veterans too.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy