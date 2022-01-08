ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Customer who was among 3 shot dies after altercation at after-hours club

 1 day ago

A shooter is on the run after wounding three people, killing one of them, at an after-hours club in southwest Houston, police say.

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of Clarewood near Bonhomme at about 7:55 a.m.

According to Houston police, an altercation happened inside the club about 10 minutes before the shooting, and the DJ stopped the music.

Several people were then removed from the club.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot, wounding a customer, a security guard and an employee at the club.

The customer died.

Authorities say they have a good lead on the suspect, who they believe was dressed in all black, got into a vehicle and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston's homicide division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 10

Mo O
1d ago

Go after the owners of these illegal operating clubs serving drugs, alcohol, and violence with off duty cops as security....

Reply(1)
5
Carla Lou
1d ago

if you get rid of the after hours bars, then you will have less crime.

Reply(5)
11
 

