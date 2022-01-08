ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rain in Pacific Northwest leads to severe floods and mud slide

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a fast-moving winter storm system slammed the East Coast, residents...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
Modesto Bee

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday as the...
ENVIRONMENT
WAPT

Heavy rain brings flooding to one Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Heavy rain Sunday caused for treacherous driving and flooding on a busy street in Presidential Hills. "We literally have a river in front of our house," said Vera Johnson Collins. Collins shot cell phone video of water that covered John F. Kennedy Boulevard near the subdivision...
JACKSON, MS
q13fox.com

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE - Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#The Pacific Northwest#Heavy Snow#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather
Tacoma News Tribune

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday as the...
ENVIRONMENT
Tacoma News Tribune

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access the Chehalis reservation on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday as the region enjoyed a dry weekend...
CHEHALIS, WA
The Oregonian

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
centraloregondaily.com

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads and inundated farmland in Washington state as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have deluged the region with rain and snow since Dec. 17. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday, and crews worked to...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
Olympian

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access the Chehalis reservation on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday as the region enjoyed a dry weekend...
CHEHALIS, WA
Middletown Press

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
KTVZ

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads and inundated farmland in Washington state as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have deluged the region with rain and snow since Dec. 17. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday, and crews worked to open several major highways connecting Seattle to the east that have been closed for days by heavy snow, avalanches and debris. Southwest Washington has experienced its worst flooding in a decade. The National Weather Service says some rivers crested at more than 18 feet last week. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation.
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to...
SEATTLE, WA
abc17news.com

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

SEATTLE (AP) — Flooding coursed over roads and inundated farmland in Washington state as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have deluged the region with rain and snow since Dec. 17. The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday, and crews worked to open several major highways connecting Seattle to the east that have been closed for days by heavy snow, avalanches and debris. Southwest Washington has experienced its worst flooding in a decade. The National Weather Service says some rivers crested at more than 18 feet last week. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency proclamation.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms

Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow.The swollen Chehalis River was expected to crest Sunday as the region enjoyed a dry weekend after a series of winter storms since Dec. 17. Crews, meanwhile, worked to open several major highways connecting Seattle to the east that have been closed for days by heavy snow, avalanches and debris. Southwest Washington has experienced its worst flooding in a decade ...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy