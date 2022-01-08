Novak Djokovic’s detention in Australia draws international uproar

Novak Djokovic risks missing more than one Australian Open if he fails to have his visa cancellation overturned and gets deported for not having enough evidence to support a medical exemption to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rules.He could be barred for up to three years. That’s if the world’s No. 1-ranked male tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion would even consider returning after being confined in immigration detention in Melbourne since Thursday while preparing for his legal challenge Monday in an Australian court.In an emailed response to The Associated Press about what could transpire if Djokovic loses his legal fight,...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO