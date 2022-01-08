ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic’s detention in Australia draws international uproar

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic, the world’s top men’s tennis player, remains in detention in...

Tennis World Usa

Barbara Schett reacts to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic

Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett reacted to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic as she said she believes there will be lots of negative thoughts going towards Djokovic's way at the moment. After Djokovic's visa was cancelled, Nadal said everything could have been avoided had Djokovic been vaccinated. Also, Nadal said...
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
Novak Djokovic
WKBN

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules.
firstsportz.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov posts Novak Djokovic’s highlight, shows huge support for tennis star after his detention in Australia

Former UFC Lightweight Champion and now Eagle FC owner Khabib Nurmagomedov is a fan of many sports and it seems besides MMA and football, tennis comes right after those two. In this case, Khabib was recently seen sharing a highlight of Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic on Instagram, however, as a gesture of support for the latter’s recent visa debacle.
Melbourne
AFP

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December. Djokovic's fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court. The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system -- some for years. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.
The Independent

Djokovic could face future bans if deported from Australia

Novak Djokovic risks missing more than one Australian Open if he fails to have his visa cancellation overturned and gets deported for not having enough evidence to support a medical exemption to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rules.He could be barred for up to three years. That’s if the world’s No. 1-ranked male tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion would even consider returning after being confined in immigration detention in Melbourne since Thursday while preparing for his legal challenge Monday in an Australian court.In an emailed response to The Associated Press about what could transpire if Djokovic loses his legal fight,...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic live stream problems see coverage of key court hearing drop out

The court hearing that will decide Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation was beset with technical difficulties on Monday.The nine-time champion in Melbourne is making a case for his entry to the country after his visa was revoked on his arrival at the city's airport on Thursday last week.But the hearing between a judge and two sets of legal representatives was unable to be watched by the general public for long periods after too many viewers attempted to log on to the virtual proceedings.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Novak Djokovic’s court hearingThe Serb claims that a recent Covid infection qualified...
The Independent

Novak Djokovic could be banned from Australia for three years despite winning visa appeal

Novak Djokovic could still be banned from Australia for three years despite winning his visa appeal court case.Djokovic was released to Australia on Monday evening in Melbourne, but the federal minister for immigration maintains the government may pursue further powers to cancel the Serbian’s visa again.Christopher Tan, the lawyer acting for the government, he told the court that the Minister for Immigration is now contemplating “personal power of cancellation”.Should the government pursue that process and succeed though, it would raise the prospect of the Serbian being banned from Australia for three years.This would not be an automatic ban, with...
Daily Mail

Andy Murray says 'everyone is SHOCKED' by the treatment of Novak Djokovic, with anti-vaxx world No 1 holed up in an immigration detention centre in Australia... and admits it is 'really not good for tennis' ahead of the Australian Open

Andy Murray says the uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's situation ahead of the Australian Open is 'really bad' for tennis and claims the scenario has 'shocked' the athletes. Djokovic travelled to Australia with a medical exemption from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, as his team claim he tested positive in a PCR test on December 16.
AFP

Djokovic lawyers say positive Covid-19 test cleared way for vaccine exemption

Novak Djokovic secured a Covid-19 vaccine exemption from Tennis Australia and the Australian government because he had tested positive for the virus in December, which should have qualified him for entry into the country, his lawyers argued Saturday. "The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021," his legal team said in a 32-page submission ahead of a federal court hearing Monday to appeal the decision to cancel the Serbian star's visa. In another twist to the saga which has reverberated around the world, pictures shared by the Belgrade tennis federation showed Djokovic at a young players event in the city on December 17. The federation reported in a statement that Djokovic had handed over cups and prizes to the best young players. No one was wearing a mask.
