Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tennis tournament

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from a tournament in Melbourne,...

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title.In a statement issued by Tennis Australia Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”Later on Twitter Osaka posted: “Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you...
Melbourne
Tennis
Australian Open
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Barbara Schett reacts to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic

Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett reacted to Rafael Nadal criticizing Novak Djokovic as she said she believes there will be lots of negative thoughts going towards Djokovic's way at the moment. After Djokovic's visa was cancelled, Nadal said everything could have been avoided had Djokovic been vaccinated. Also, Nadal said...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
TENNIS
WKBN

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules.
TENNIS
TODAY.com

Novak Djokovic’s detention in Australia draws international uproar

Novak Djokovic, the world’s top men’s tennis player, remains in detention in Melbourne Saturday morning because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. His lawyers mounted a new legal challenge, hoping to get him out of quarantine and back onto the tennis court. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 8, 2022.
TENNIS
purewow.com

Serena Williams Has a Dance-Off in New Instagram Video (& We're Loving Her Baton Twirling)

We may know Serena Williams for her incredible moves on the tennis court, but it looks like she's ready whenever someone calls for a dance-off, too. The 40-year-old athlete shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she's seen engaging in a battle of moves with Hampton University Marching Force twirler Simeon “Simi” Guyton. She captioned the video, “A little dance off is never a bad idea. @s._imi agrees.”
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December. Djokovic's fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court. The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system -- some for years. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.
TENNIS

