‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO