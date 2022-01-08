ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Jeopardy!” super-champion Amy Schneider has become the first woman in the...

The Independent

‘Jeopardy!’ champion robbed at gunpoint and harassed by transphobic trolls after historic winning streak

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Amy Schneider breaks another 'Jeopardy!' record, and the champion she beat had a sweet response

Even with Alex Trebek gone, one of the things about Jeopardy! that hasn't changed is the camaraderie among contestants. The latest example happened Dec. 24 when current champion Amy Schneider broke yet another record, and the woman she'd beaten congratulated her. Schneider burst through the previous winnings high from a female contestant — Larissa Kelly's $655,930 earned in regular play — with a cool $706,800.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Hopes Win Streak Will Make People Forget About Show’s Controversies

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is currently on a 16-game win streak on the popular game show. She’s already in fourth place in all-time wins and only sits behind legendary contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Having Amodio’s win streak start this season and Schneider’s follow soon after in the same season has been a treat for fans. In fact, Schneider hopes her success will help get rid of the “bad taste” leftover from the Mike Richards scandal.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Why There’s Been So Many Long-Running Champs This Season

From super-contestants to all the drama related to finding the next big host of the long-running trivia show, there has been no shortage of media coverage. At this point, it’s becoming difficult to keep track of all the amazing competitors that have appeared on “Jeopardy!” over the course of this last year. There must be something in the water because there are definitely a lot more stand-out competitors than in previous years.
TV SHOWS

