BROOKLINE (CBS) – The Town of Brookline will require proof of COVID vaccination to enter many businesses starting Saturday. Proof will be required in sit-down restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. The requirement does not apply to businesses offering takeout food only. The town said the new order will start in phases. Beginning Saturday, anyone 12 and older must provide proof they received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Phase 2 begins February 22, when everyone 12 and up must prove they are fully vaccinated. The third phase begins March 22, when customers 5-to-11 years old must show they have received at...

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO