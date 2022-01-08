ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tucker Carlson Shredded Ted Cruz for Calling Jan. 6 a ‘Terrorist Attack.’ Here’s What the Law Actually Says.

By Sarah Rumpf
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Tucker Carlson aggressively shredded Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Thursday evening over the senator’s comments calling the events of Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” in a now-viral segment that has drawn widespread mockery for Cruz’s “pathetic” and “groveling” response....

Related
Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
DONALD TRUMP
A Divided Nation Unites to Mock Ted Cruz’s Groveling to Tucker Carlson: ‘One of the Most Pathetic Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday and something miraculous seems to have happened as a result: a divided nation united to call out just how cringe-worthy his shameless groveling to Tucker Carlson was. The Texas Republican appeared on Fox News prime time the night after Carlson excoriated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tucker Carlson's takedown of Ted Cruz might be the opening of the 2024 campaign

Did we just witness the first GOP primary debate of the 2024 election?. After losing the Republican primary nomination to Donald Trump in 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) pretty clearly fancies himself the next man up for his party. Last month he pointed out that historically, "the runner-up is almost always the next nominee," citing the histories of Ronald Reagan, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. Cruz is clearly eager to be heir to that tradition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trumpworld Dumps on Ted Cruz After He Grovels to Tucker

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s program on Thursday night to beg for forgiveness after calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.” But it has only caused Trumpworld diehards to sour on the Texas senator. Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone fumed after Cruz called his initial remark “sloppy and frankly dumb.” “You’re enjoying your last term in the US Senate,” Stone declared. “What a pandering, philandering asshole.” Jan 6. “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander chimed in: “Ted Cruz apologizes for being dumb and lying. Now, let’s see if he’ll stand up for the due process rights of patriots.” The pile-on didn’t end there. Far-right shock jock Stew Peters called Cruz a “traitor,” while livestreamer-turned-Capitol rioter Tim Gionet told Cruz to go “f*ck” himself. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones further floated the unhinged idea that the Texas senator wants to be a part of the Bush-era Republican Party and “start putting everyone in FEMA camps.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Let's Compare What Lindsey Graham Said on January 6 to What He Said One Year Later

On January 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol riot, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board was unequivocal:. In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch. The express goal was to demand that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from enough states to deny Mr. Biden an Electoral College victory...This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election. It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voices: Tucker Carlson tearing apart Ted Cruz is a warning — to the right and the left

The problem with building a reputation as an unscrupulous troll is that when you put a foot wrong, you’ll never be allowed to forget it. So it goes with election-denier and snowstorm-dodger Ted Cruz, who this week made the astonishing faux pas of describing the deadly 6 January riot at the Capitol as an act of “terrorism”. Of course, the self-described conservatives furious at him for doing so seem to have forgotten that he used the same word multiple times last January as the dust cleared. Nonetheless, by daring to use it this week, just as Democrats (and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

