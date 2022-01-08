Tucker Carlson Shredded Ted Cruz for Calling Jan. 6 a ‘Terrorist Attack.’ Here’s What the Law Actually Says.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s program on Thursday night to beg for forgiveness after calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.” But it has only caused Trumpworld diehards to sour on the Texas senator. Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone fumed after Cruz called his initial remark “sloppy and frankly dumb.” “You’re enjoying your last term in the US Senate,” Stone declared. “What a pandering, philandering asshole.” Jan 6. “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander chimed in: “Ted Cruz apologizes for being dumb and lying. Now, let’s see if he’ll stand up for the due process rights of patriots.” The pile-on didn’t end there. Far-right shock jock Stew Peters called Cruz a “traitor,” while livestreamer-turned-Capitol rioter Tim Gionet told Cruz to go “f*ck” himself. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones further floated the unhinged idea that the Texas senator wants to be a part of the Bush-era Republican Party and “start putting everyone in FEMA camps.”

