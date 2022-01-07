ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb ‘Feeling Fine’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday morning, “Today” co-host Craig Melvin announced that Hoda Kotb, who is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, according to Today.com, was out with a breakthrough case of COVID. “The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID, but Hoda tells...

