WWE Reveals Bella Twins & More For 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is preparing for the Royal Rumble on January 29th and many fans were wondering who the company will have come in to fill out the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Fans...

firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Major WWE Royal Rumble Match Set For Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar Issues Challenge

Seth Rollins will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured an angle where Adam Pearce had to pick the next challenger for Reigns. The show ended with a knock on the door of Reigns’ locker room suite, which turned out to be Rollins. Rollins entered the suite and had a brief staredown with Reigns. Rollins started laughing while Reigns seethed, and the first SmackDown of 2022 went off the air with Reigns expressing frustration over Pearce’s pick.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble Updates: Roman Reigns Opponent, New Rumble Participants, More

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn insulted Knoxville and said he didn’t have what it takes to compete in the ring, and challenged him to show him up if he thought he did have what it takes. Zayn then lost a singles match to Rick Boogs, and was tossed from the ring after Knoxville came at him from behind.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces New Names For The Men’s Royal Rumble

Two more names have been confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn insulted Knoxville and said he didn’t have what it takes to compete in the ring, and challenged him to show him up if he thought he did have what it takes. Zayn then lost a singles match to Rick Boogs, and was tossed from the ring after Knoxville came at him from behind.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Nikki Bella Sends Warning To WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Nikki Bella is one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in the history of the company, especially by her Bella Army. Her neck is getting better by the day and there is hope for an in-ring return in the form of one last run. Brie Bella is also loved by fans.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Mickie James vs Deonna Purrazzo Made History At Impact Hard To Kill

Mickie James is a true veteran of the pro wrestling world as she was one of the mainstays of WWE’s women’s division during the mid to late 2000s. After being fired by WWE back in April last year, Mickie James made her way to NWA and then Impact Wrestling soon after.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion & Other WWE Legends Set For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several big names were announced for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE aired a video package during the show that advertised current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Women’s Champion Mickie James, who was released from WWE on April 15, 2021. As many of you may recall, Mickie James took to Twitter following her release and blasted the company for sending her personal belongings back to her in a trash bag. She would then go on to take several digs at WWE during her time with the NWA.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Universal Championship Opponent

Well Roman Reigns won't be facing Brock Lesnar just yet, as tonight's SmackDown revealed a surprising next opponent for the Universal Champion. Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce revealed that WWE management had given him permission to decide Roman Reigns' next opponent for the Universal Championship, and while Pearce knew who he was going to pick during an earlier meeting with Reigns, Reigns ran him off to watch The Usos vs The New Day. After the match Reigns got a knock on the door, and after answering it, he was pretty shocked to see who was on the other side, as the camera panned out to reveal none other than Raw's Seth Rollins.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s Royal Rumble Appearance Was Supposed To Be A Surprise

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Charlotte Flair make her way down to the ring, and the current SmackDown Women’s Champion introduced a video package that confirmed some interesting names for the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was confirmed that Hall of Famers...
WWE
