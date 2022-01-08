ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Sidney Poitier’s Screen Life Intertwined With The Civil Rights Movement

By Aram Goudsouzian
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 2 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QOwR_0dgMhIF100
Bahamian-American actor and civil rights activist Sidney Poitier supported the Poor People’s Campaign at Resurrection City, a shantytown set up by protestors in Washington, D.C., May 1968. | Source: Chester Sheard / Getty

In the summer of 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. introduced the keynote speaker for the 10th-anniversary convention banquet of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Their guest, he said, was his “soul brother.”

“He has carved for himself an imperishable niche in the annals of our nation’s history,” King told the audience of 2,000 delegates. “I consider him a friend. I consider him a great friend of humanity.”

That man was Sidney Poitier.

Poitier, who died at 94 on Jan. 7, 2021, broke the mold of what a Black actor could be in Hollywood. Before the 1950s, Black movie characters generally reflected racist stereotypes such as lazy servants and beefy mammies. Then came Poitier, the only Black man to consistently win leading roles in major films from the late 1950s through the late 1960s. Like King, Poitier projected ideals of respectability and integrity. He attracted not only the loyalty of African Americans, but also the goodwill of white liberals.

In my biography of him, titled “Sidney Poitier: Man, Actor, Icon,” I sought to capture his whole life, including his incredible rags-to-riches arc, his sizzling vitality on screen, his personal triumphs and foibles and his quest to live up to the values set forth by his Bahamian parents. But the most fascinating aspect of Poitier’s career, to me, was his political and racial symbolism. In many ways, his screen life intertwined with that of the civil rights movement – and King himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAjQC_0dgMhIF100
Martin Luther King, Jr., Harry Belafonte, Asa Philip Randolph, Sidney Poitier, Portrait, circa 1960. | Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

An age of protests

In three separate columns in 1957, 1961 and 1962, a New York Daily News columnist named Dorothy Masters marveled that Poitier had the warmth and charisma of a minister. Poitier lent his name and resources to King’s causes, and he participated in demonstrations such as the 1957 Prayer Pilgrimage and the 1963 March on Washington. In this era of sit-ins, Freedom Rides and mass marches, activists engaged in nonviolent sacrifice not only to highlight racist oppression, but also to win broader sympathy for the cause of civil rights.

In that same vein, Poitier deliberately chose to portray characters who radiated goodness. They had decent values and helped white characters, and they often sacrificed themselves. He earned his first star billing in 1958, in “The Defiant Ones,” in which he played an escaped prisoner handcuffed to a racist played by Tony Curtis. At the end, with the chain unbound, Poitier jumps off a train to stick with his new white friend. Writer James Baldwin reported seeing the film on Broadway, where white audiences clapped with reassurance, their racial guilt alleviated. When he saw it again in Harlem, members of the predominantly Black audience yelled “Get back on the train, you fool!”

King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. In that same year, Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor for “Lilies of the Field,” in which he played Homer Smith, a traveling handyman who builds a chapel for German nuns out of the goodness of his heart. The sweet, low-budget movie was a surprise hit. In its own way, like the horrifying footage of water hoses and police dogs attacking civil rights activists, it fostered swelling support for racial integration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXVRh_0dgMhIF100
John Prentice (Sidney Poitier) is introduced to his fiancee Joey Drayton’s (Katharine Houghton) father Matt Drayton (Spencer Tracy) in a scene from the 1967 film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. | Source: John Springer Collection / Getty

A better man

By the time of the actor’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference speech, both King and Poitier seemed to have a slipping grip on the American public. Bloody and destructive riots plagued the nation’s cities, reflecting the enduring discontent of many poor African Americans. The swelling calls for “Black Power” challenged the ideals of nonviolence and racial brotherhood – ideals associated with both King and Poitier.

When Poitier stepped to the lectern that evening, he lamented the “greed, selfishness, indifference to the suffering of others, corruption of our value system, and a moral deterioration that has already scarred our souls irrevocably.” “On my bad days,” he said, “I am guilty of suspecting that there is a national death wish.”

By the late 1960s, both King and Poitier had reached a crossroads. Federal legislation was dismantling Jim Crow in the South, but African Americans still suffered from limited opportunity. King prescribed a “revolution of values,” denounced the Vietnam War, and launched a Poor People’s Campaign. Poitier, in his 1967 speech for the SCLC, said that King, by adhering to his convictions for social justice and human dignity, “has made a better man of me.”

Exceptional characters

Poitier tried to adhere to his own convictions. As long as he was the only Black leading man, he insisted on playing the same kind of hero. But in the era of Black Power, had Poitier’s saintly hero become another stereotype? His rage was repressed, his sexuality stifled. A Black critic, writing in The New York Times, asked “Why Does White America Love Sidney Poitier So?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHvOF_0dgMhIF100
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ambassador and actor Sidney Poitier during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on August 12, 2009. | Source: JEWEL SAMAD / Getty

That critic had a point: As Poitier himself knew, his films created too-perfect characters. Although the films allowed white audiences to appreciate a Black man, they also implied that racial equality depends on such exceptional characters, stripped of any racial baggage. From late 1967 into early 1968, three of Poitier’s movies owned the top spot at the box office, and a poll ranked him the most bankable star in Hollywood.

Each film provided a hero who soothed the liberal center. His mannered schoolteacher in “To Sir, With Love” tames a class of teenage ruffians in London’s East End. His razor-sharp detective in “In the Heat of the Night” helps a crotchety white Southern sheriff solve a murder. His world-renowned doctor in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” marries a white woman, but only after winning the blessing of her parents.

“I try to make movies about the dignity, nobility, the magnificence of human life,” he insisted. Audiences flocked to his films, in part, because he transcended racial division and social despair – even as more African Americans, baby boomers and film critics tired of the old-fashioned do-gooder spirit of these movies.

Intertwined lives

And then, the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Sidney Poitier intersected one final time. After King’s assassination on April 4, 1968, Poitier was a stand-in for the ideal that King embodied. When he presented at the Academy Awards, Poitier won a massive ovation. “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” captured most of the major awards. Hollywood again dealt with the nation’s racial upheaval through Poitier movies.

But after King’s violent murder, the Poitier icon no longer captured the national mood. In the 1970s, a generation of “Blaxploitation” films featured violent, sexually charged heroes. They were a reaction against the image of a Black leading man associated with Poitier. Although his career evolved, Poitier was no longer a superstar, and he no longer bore the burden of representing the Black freedom movement. Yet for a generation, he had served as popular culture’s preeminent expression of the ideals of Martin Luther King.

Aram Goudsouzian, Bizot Family Professor of History, University of Memphis

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

1. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

1 of 22

2. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

2 of 22

3. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

3 of 22

4. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

4 of 22

5. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

5 of 22

6. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyqPO_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 6 of 22

7. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

Source:Rare Photos Of MLK Jr. 7 of 22

8. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

8 of 22

9. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

9 of 22

10. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

10 of 22

11. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

11 of 22

12. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

12 of 22

13. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

13 of 22

14. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

14 of 22

15. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLquv_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 15 of 22

16. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xu3V2_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 16 of 22

17. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qexqg_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 17 of 22

18. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BH1aN_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 18 of 22

19. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPoNQ_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 19 of 22

20. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yncGU_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 20 of 22

21. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fA7P_0dgMhIF100

Source:Getty 21 of 22

22. Rare Photos Of MLK Jr.

22 of 22

How Sidney Poitier’s Screen Life Intertwined With The Civil Rights Movement was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Bernice King
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier: His 12 Best Roles

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday, but the graceful and regal actor left behind a lifetime of legendary roles. As Hollywood’s first Black movie star, and the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Poitier was nominated for 40 awards and won 26. He also directed and produced many titles across a multidecade career. Here are 12 of Poitier’s most memorable performances. No Way Out (1950) Like many of the films Poitier starred in, No Way Out was a film that touched on racial relations and tensions between Blacks and whites. In his feature film debut,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Pioneering movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond. The first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones," Poitier won his groundbreaking Oscar six years later for "Lilies of the Field."
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Morgan Freeman mourns friend Sidney Poitier, plus more celebs remember the acting icon after his death at 94

Sidney Poitier, the first Black performer to win an Oscar for best actor, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. The "In the Heat of the Night" star, who was beloved in the entertainment world and beyond, leaves behind an impressive legacy: In addition to the Oscar he won for his work in "Lilies of the Field," Sidney received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. Following his death, many in Hollywood publicly honored him, including pal Morgan Freeman. "Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to [his widow] Joanna and his family," Morgan wrote on Twitter alongside a personal photo of himself and Sidney.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Freedom Movement#Twitter#African Americans#Bahamian#New York Daily News#Freedom Rides
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sidney Poitier news: Barack Obama and Halle Berry lead tributes after Oscar-winning actor dies 94

Tributes have begun pouring in for Sidney Poitier who has died aged 94.The Bahamian-American actor – best known for his films Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night – was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor.Poitier took home the prize for his role as Homer Smith in the 1963 drama Lilies of the Field.Following the news of his death, which was announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, fans and fellow stars have begun remembering Poitier on social media. The Independent’s Geoffrey Macnab paid tribute to Poitier, a singular actor whose profound influence and legacy will be everlasting. Read More Sidney Poitier death: First Black man to win Best Actor Oscar dies aged 94Sidney Poitier: The charming trailblazer who continually challenged stereotypes
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Dies: Trailblazing Actor, Civil Rights Activist Was 94

Sidney Poitier, the trailblazing and iconic actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian, has died, the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced Friday. Details of his death were not immediately available. The first Black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor — for 1964’s Lilies of the Field — Poitier was towering figure in Hollywood and beyond, starring in such classics as A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and To Sir With Love, to name a select few, while taking on a global profile for his unceasing calls for civil...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier Documentary Produced by Oprah in the Works at Apple

A documentary about Sidney Poitier is in the works at Apple with Oprah Winfrey executive producing and Reginald Hudlin directing, according to four sources with knowledge of the film. The documentary, which has been under wraps and in production with the participation of the Poitier family for more than a year, is an Apple Original Films release from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. Poitier, who died Thursday at age 94 in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field and opened the door for other minority performers through his work in such films as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?. Hudlin directed The Black Godfather, the 2019 documentary about music executive Clarence Avant for Netflix, and Marshall, the 2017 Thurgood Marshall biopic starring Chadwick Boseman for Open Road. Hudlin is also executive producing two films for AppleTV+ called Number One on the Call Sheet, one about Black leading men in Hollywood, which he will direct, and one about Black leading women, directed by Shola Lynch.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Collider

Screen Titan Sidney Poitier, Star of 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' & 'In The Heat of the Night,' Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to reports. Few names resonate so loudly in the pantheon of Hollywood as Poitier's: the titanic screen presence who, amid the tumultuous era of the Civil Rights movement, became the first Black actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor in 1963. He will, without doubt, be remembered as one of the most important artists of his generation.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier Family Speaks Out Following Actor’s Death at 94: ‘His Faith in Humanity Never Faltered’

Sidney Poitier’s family remembered the Hollywood giant as a humanitarian, a leader and a devoted artist in a statement issued Friday evening, a day after his death at the age of 94. The actor, who became the first Black person to win the Oscar for lead actor with 1963’s “Lilies of the Field,” died at his home in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. Poitier was Hollywood’s first major Black box office star, constantly blazing trails with film roles such as Dr. John Wade Prentice in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and Mark Thackeray in “To Sir, With Love,” as well as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Former Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier: ‘His Light Was Very Bright’

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, remembers Oscar winner Sidney Poitier as “a beautiful man, a creative individual, who gave a lot.” Isaacs, who now serves as the founding director of the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, talked poignantly and openly with Variety after learning the news of his passing on Friday at the age of 94. “Mr. Poitier’s light was very bright,” Isaacs says. “He probably wasn’t aware of it, because most people with a lot of light are not because...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Sidney Poitier’s life was a testament to the greatest of American stories

Was any 20th-century American more of a self-made man than the extraordinary Sidney Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94?. Unschooled beyond fourth grade in the Bahamas, sent to America by his parents at 14 to save him from a life of crime, shot in the leg at 16 during a 1943 race riot in Harlem, Poitier worked hard jobs as a menial laborer and an Army hospital orderly before he happened to spot an audition notice for the Negro Ensemble Theater.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

In Photos: Sidney Poitier life and career

Sidney Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor and who forever changed the perception of African Americans in movies with his powerful and charismatic screen presence, has died at 94. The personal assistant to Frederick A. Mitchell, the minister of foreign affairs...
CELEBRITIES
WTAJ

Sidney Poitier changed movies, and changed lives

NEW YORK (AP) — We go to movies not just to escape, but to discover. We might identify with the cowboy or the runaway bride or the kid who befriends a creature from another planet. To see yourself on screen has long been another way of knowing you exist. Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at 94, […]
MOVIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy