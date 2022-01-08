ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail’s Johnson, heating up ahead of Olympics, finishes third in Tremblant

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Friday issued the following press release on Vail’s Tess Johnson landing on her second World Cup moguls podium of this Olympic season, with less than a month to go until the 2022 Beijing Winter Games:. Tess Johnson claimed her second World...

www.realvail.com

Comments / 0

