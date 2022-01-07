Grizzlies vs Clippers: LIVE Stream Updates

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (1/11/22) The Golden State Warriors will battle the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season. This game is the space-equivalent of two asteroids colliding: the Warriors have just returned star guard, Klay Thompson, after nearly 1,000 days away from an NBA court, while the Grizzlies have unexpectedly become a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Memphis has won nine straight games, including quality wins against the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Many people have been excited about the direction that the Grizzlies were going. Still, no one outside the organization could have expected them to be borderline dominant at times, especially considering how inefficient they were on the defensive end at the beginning of the season. Now, Memphis has shot up to eighth in the NBA in defensive efficiency; in the first few months of the season, it was in the bottom-five.

