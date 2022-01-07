ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies vs Clippers: LIVE Stream Updates

By Adrián Hernández
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers are already on the court doing some warm-up exercises prior to the start of the game:. On the occasion of the clash against the Clippers, the Grizzlies remembered this memorable stopper that made the court vibrate:. 2:30 PM3 hours ago. Cliipers Status. This is the Clippers pregame...

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks To Miss Multiple Weeks

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks is expected to miss at least three-to-five weeks due to a left ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooks could remain sidelined through the All-Star break in mid-February, Wojnarowski notes. Brooks, 25, suffered the injury in the team’s win over the Clippers on Saturday....
WATCH: Ja Morant makes insane chase-down block in Grizzlies' win over Lakers

By now we're all well aware of the crazy athleticism that Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant possesses. He's pulled off some ridiculous dunks over the three years he's been in the league, so you would think it shouldn't be surprising when he pulls off another athletic feat, right? Wrong. While we're used to seeing him fill up the highlight reel on offense, his latest mind-blowing highlight came on the other end of the floor.
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies 1/11/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (1/11/22) The Golden State Warriors will battle the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season. This game is the space-equivalent of two asteroids colliding: the Warriors have just returned star guard, Klay Thompson, after nearly 1,000 days away from an NBA court, while the Grizzlies have unexpectedly become a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Memphis has won nine straight games, including quality wins against the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Many people have been excited about the direction that the Grizzlies were going. Still, no one outside the organization could have expected them to be borderline dominant at times, especially considering how inefficient they were on the defensive end at the beginning of the season. Now, Memphis has shot up to eighth in the NBA in defensive efficiency; in the first few months of the season, it was in the bottom-five.
Highlights: Lakers 119-127 Grizzlies in NBA

Lakers: Lebron James (35 pts, 9 rebounds, 7 assists). From the bench: Austin Reaves (16 pts), Wayne Ellington (16 pts) Lakers get close in the end with the bench players after being 30 points behind, but still get the lost. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a double-double for Memphis. Lakes cut...
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers 1/11/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (1/11/22) Two injury-ridden teams in the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets will battle at the newly named Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers are now without both of their star forwards: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. George will likely be out until late January or early February, while Leonard could return later this season; however, it will be a few more months at a minimum. The Nuggets are still without Jamal Murray, who tore his ACL towards the end of the 2020-21 season, and Michael Porter Jr is dealing with a nagging back injury that has followed him around for several years. This game should be fairly low-scoring and tight for the majority of the game.
Memphis plays Golden State, looks for 4th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (29-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-14, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Golden State. The Grizzlies are 21-9 against conference opponents. Memphis averages 111.7 points while...
