ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Prettycare W200 4-in-1 20,000Pa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $74.98

techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Amazon has the Prettycare W200 4-in-1 20,000Pa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a low...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cordless Vacuum#List Price#Free Shipping#Prettycare W200
BGR.com

HURRY: Amazon has COVID-19 test kits in stock right now

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they're sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the holidays, so case numbers are inevitably...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Quick — Snag This Powerful Vacuum Cleaner While It’s 75% Off Today Only

2022 is here and we already feel like we have to do everything. Get the kids ready for the new semester, clean the house, get our resolutions and goals in order —  and it’s not even Monday yet. But like every year, we kick butt at our goals, both yearly goals, and daily ones. And how we do so is getting the tools to accomplish it all. From 2022 planners to cleaning supplies, we know what to use to have an effortlessly easy, accomplished day. And for the next six hours, this $650 vacuum is only $160 on Amazon. Buy: Cordless Vacuum...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
RETAIL
People

This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is $56 Off With Amazon's Coupon and Our Exclusive Code, but Not for Long

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you live in a small space or your home has primarily hardwood, tile, or linoleum floors, a cordless stick vacuum is an essential cleaning tool to have on hand. They're portable, easy to use, and don't take up a ton of storage space. Plus, they're relatively affordable if you can find a good deal, and Amazon offers an abundance of sales on a daily basis — including a 30 percent off coupon for the Vaclab Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum. We've also acquired an exclusive code that allows you to save even more making it an unbeatable price. When you apply Amazon's coupon and pair it with code CARLY0VACLAB at checkout, the stick vacuum totals to just $115, which is $56 off the original price.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The Best Deals Online Today (January 2022)

Looking for the best cheap deals online today for January 2022? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online. First and foremost, Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with incredible sales! Check out that page and you’ll find new deals with deep discounts you won’t believe. The biggest news is definitely the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount! The #2 best-seller is the iHealth...
INTERNET
People

Even Dyson and Shark Users Recommend This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and It's Under $100 at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Although it's pretty easy to spend an arm and a leg on a vacuum cleaner, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to end up with a solid machine. In fact, right now you can snag a powerful vacuum cleaner that's been seriously marked down: The PrettyCare 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is under $100 at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don't ask how, don't ask why, and don't ask how long they'll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there's no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it's an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers' favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that's after they disappeared more than a week ago. We're...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy