The attacking midfielder has begun to show why he was once on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and why he was once bought for £11million by a club in the Premier League. And his performances of late have prompted many Sunderland fans to speculate that Pritchard is the best player in League One after he started in Lee Johnson’s XI once again as the Black Cats drew 3-3 away from home against Wycombe Wanderers in a thrilling encounter.

