Between postponements, players in and out of COVID protocol, and the NHL deciding that empty arenas in Canada are bad for business (and they are), the 2021-22 NHL regular season continues onward. Balance is not a priority as some teams have a heap of games in hand on others. The make-up games are going to be tricky to set-up and will require some hope that they do not need to be pushed back again. Despite these changes, the Metropolitan Division story remains the same from last week. Three teams continue to battle for first place with it changing throughout the week. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ hot streak propelled them ahead of the lesser half of the division but not quite far enough to be right behind the top three. The lesser half is decided by thin margins as well. The only main difference was that the New York Islanders ended up being idle as they were originally going to travel through Canada last week.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO