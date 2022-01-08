Jets' Running Back Michael Carter Wants to Be the 'Best in the League'

Michael Carter's rookie season with the Jets this year has been nothing short of superb.

The fourth-round pick has rushed for 620 yards with four touchdowns across 13 games played, leading the team with 945 total yards from scrimmage. He's flashed his playmaking ability, showing his elusiveness and explosiveness coming out of the backfield and still has one more contest in Week 18 to finish the season on a high note.

As his sophomore season fast approaches, however, Carter isn't shooting for incremental improvements. His ultimate aspiration is about as lofty of a goal any young player in the NFL could possibly have.

"I'm working everyday to be the best in the league. That is my ultimate goal, to be the best in the league," Carter told reporters on Friday. "I'm just trying to compete everyday and get better at everything because no one is ever going to be perfect. I'm striving for perfection knowing that I'm never going to reach it."

That's a taste of Carter's unwavering confidence, a personality trait that's been on full display each time the back takes the field or addresses the media. He's played in only 13 NFL games so far, but truly believe that he has what it takes to be the best at his position one day.

Whether or not that comes to fruition, it's clear that New York secured a steal in the fourth round of last year's draft, picking Carter out of North Carolina.

Imagine if Carter didn't start slow and wasn't sidelined for a few games with an ankle injury, playing only eight snaps this past Sunday before leaving the game with a concussion. Who knows, we could be talking about a 1,000-yard rookie season on the ground for Carter.

"When you look all the way back to when we played the Panthers [in Week 1], I'm not even the same player," Carter said. "I think I had six yards in that game. That's like, 'wow, I can't believe that. I still can't believe that.' But I've grown so much and we've gotten closer together as a team."

On Sunday, Carter will face the Bills in a hostile environment up in Buffalo. Last time New York faced their division rival, Carter was held to 39 rushing yards on 16 carries.

