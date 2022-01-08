ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Mark Trumbo Is Candidate to Replace Eric Chavez on Yankees' Coaching Staff

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXSuT_0dgMUFub00

After Eric Chavez's abrupt departure, leaving the Yankees to become the Mets' new hitting coach, New York is wasting no time searching for a replacement.

According to this report, one candidate that has emerged this week is also a former big leaguer, a slugger that tormented Yankees pitchers while playing for a division rival not too long ago.

Former Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo is a name linked to the Yankees and their vacant assistant hitting coach position, per Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News.

Here's a snippet from Ackert's report:

Former slugger Mark Trumbo is one of the names that has surfaced in the Yankees’ search, those sources also confirmed. The former first baseman and designated hitter played 10 years in the big leagues with the Angels, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Orioles. According to a source, Trumbo is “very well thought of [in baseball circles] and a smart and engaging communicator,” who’s been connected to a few teams this winter.

The Yankees have “cast a wide net” looking for someone who will help Dillon Lawson, the minor league hitting coordinator promoted to hitting coach, turn around an offense that was shockingly disappointing and inconsistent in 2021. But they also want someone with experience playing in the big leagues who can help balance out a staff that is very heavy on coaches with analytics backgrounds and very light on playing experience.

New York's coaching staff may have grown this offseason and added several bright minds, but without former hitting coach Marcus Thames, third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits, there are far fewer former MLB players in the organization. In fact, manager Aaron Boone, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and new first base coach and infield coach Travis Chapman (one career at-bat) are the only members of the coaching staff that previously appeared in an MLB game.

Boone didn't seem too worried about it when he spoke to reporters about the new-look coaching staff last month, but that was before Chavez flipped to Flushing.

Trumbo last played in 2019, wrapping up a 10-year career in which he donned four different uniforms. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Trumbo was an Oriole for his final four seasons.

The slugger hit 218 home runs in the big leagues, posting a .249/.302/.459 slash line and a career .761 OPS across 1,097 games. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year race back in 2011 (Tampa Bay's right-hander Jeremy Hellickson won the award) and made two All-Star Games in his career.

Trumbo doesn't have the coaching experience that an older candidate might have, but the familiarity with those on New York's roster—playing against them over the last decade—certainly can't hurt.

Plus, with right-handed hitters like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sánchez and more looking to shine in 2022, Trumbo could provide specific instruction from his own experience hitting the ball out of the ballpark from the right side.

Boone was hoping that Chavez could play a versatile role on the coaching staff, serving as a "Swiss Army knife" while handling different responsibilities. Trumbo doesn't have the defensive accolades that Chavez does from his career, but his resume in the batter's box alone puts him in consideration.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Who is Samantha Bracksieck? Meet Aaron Judge’s wife and high school sweetheart

In the words of Mary-Kate Olsen from 1995’s “It Takes Two,” Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck have got that “can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series” kind of love. In December 2021, the Yankees right fielder and his favorite fan tied the knot in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Thames
Person
Mark Trumbo
Person
Reggie Willits
Person
Mike Harkey
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Travis Chapman
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Eric Chavez
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022. Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees almost acquired Mets Cy Young candidate

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets rarely connect on trades. Being from the same area- and one with highly contentious fanbases- it makes sense that the two clubs would do everything in their power to not help one another. That’s why many have found the recent speculation swirling around a possible Jeff McNeil-Gleyber Torres deal between the two New York clubs hard to believe. However, according to a recent rumor via MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees and Mets were quite close to a trade recently. In fact, SNY’s Andy Martino said that the two clubs nearly agreed to a deal involving this Cy Young-caliber ace.
MLB
elitesportsny.com

Rachel Balkovec to manage Yankees’ Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Rachel Balkovec just shattered one of baseball’s glass ceilings. New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec is moving onwards and upwards. Per Lindsey Adler, Balkovec is set to shatter one of baseball’s many glass ceilings and become a minor league manager. Her charge? The Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mets#The New York Daily News#Angels#Diamondbacks#Mariners#Orioles
FanSided

Yankees reportedly make history with Rachel Balkovec promotion

The New York Yankees appear to be blessed with a fast-rising talent in their management pipeline in Rachel Balkovec, and they don’t intend on holding her back. Balkovec, who began her Yankee journey in late 2019 as a minor-league hitting coach with the intent of making her debut in Spring Training 2020, became the first woman to hold a full-time position in that vein when her contract was finalized.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Report: Yankees to make history, will appoint first-ever professional female manager

This is no publicity stunt. According to a report by The Athletic, the New York Yankees are prepared to name 34-year-old Rachel Balkovec as manager of the club’s Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. Balkovec, who has been involved in professional baseball since 2012, boasts an extensive and impressive resume around the game and would become the first-ever female manager in affiliated baseball.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Game Haus

Another Yankees Blunder as Mets Steal Eric Chavez

The New York Yankees have had a lot of failures since their loss to the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card last October. There have not been any significant acquisitions whatsoever. Now, another disappointment adds to it. Here is another Yankees blunder as Mets steal Eric Chavez. The Failures.
MLB
12up

Yankees fans are furious the Mets stole Eric Chavez

The rough offseason for the New York Yankees has continued this week. That's because Eric Chavez will no longer be the team's assistant hitting coach. That's indeed the case, as Chavez has taken a different job elsewhere. Well, that job is the hitting coach for the New York Mets. Yup,...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees bring back former top prospect years after trade to Braves

It’s never fun being reminded of failed New York Yankees top prospects, but perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake can help revive (or, uh, start) the career of a former lefty international signing. Years ago, Manny Banuelos was one of the most regarded arms in the Yankees’ farm system. Unfortunately,...
MLB
Q 105.7

New York Yankees Make Historical Hire

The New York Yankees, the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball, quietly made history again. This weekend, the Yankees announced their organizational charts for their coaching staff. For the first time in major league or minor league history for any team, a woman will be the Tampa Tarpons manager in 2022.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
832
Followers
701
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy