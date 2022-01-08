Chesapeake Lens: Snow on Greenwood Creek by M. O’Brien

Happy Mystery Monday! What grass has these unique seed pods that offer winter interest and a food source for animals?. Last week, we asked you about the American beech (Fagus grandifolia). American beech is not only a beautiful shade tree, but also an important tree for wildlife. It produces large quantities of beech nuts, which are eaten by many animals. It also provides cover and browse for animals and is the larval host for the early hairstreak. If you are interested in how to tell the nuts of American beech apart from European beech, look at the prickles on the husk. American beech will have curved prickles, while European beech will have straight.

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO