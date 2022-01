DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The current surge in COVID-19 positive patients in North Texas hospitals is different according to some doctors and industry professionals, who say a large percentage of people included in that number were admitted to receive care for something other than the virus. Virus-positive patients in hospitals have nearly tripled in the region in the last two weeks. They are the highest numbers since late September. About 30% of the people included in those counts however were admitted for something else, according to Dr. Joseph Chang, the chief medical officer at Parkland Health in Dallas. In Fort Worth, Dr. Jo Anna Leuck,...

