An armed Newhall drug dealer is back on the streets of Santa Clarita mere hours after a detective witnessed him making an alleged narcotics sale last week. On Monday, Dec. 20, a detective with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery and Assault, (COBRA) team was patrolling near 9th Street and Railroad Avenue in Newhall when he observed individuals conducting a possible narcotics transaction, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO