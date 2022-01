Findlay Police officers arrested a man for throwing suspected drugs from a vehicle during a Sunday afternoon police chase. The incident happened just before 3 p.m., officers tried to stop a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Austin Wickman of Findlay in the 1100 block of W. Trenton Avenue. Wickman turned onto another street and cut of a vehicle to try and elude police. Officers noticed baggies were being tossed from the pickup’s passenger window. Wickman stopped and was taken into custody, the baggies were recovered and believed to have suspected drugs in them. Wickman was taken to the Hancock County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO